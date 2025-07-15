Corian® Design Launches "WOW That's Corian®!" to Showcase the Evolution and Future Possibilities of Solid Surface Design

New global campaign highlights how leading architects and designers are using Corian® Solid Surface in unexpected ways beyond the countertop

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Corian® Design announced today the launch of "WOW That's Corian®!," a new global marketing campaign showcasing the evolution of Corian® Solid Surface. Architects and designers around the world are pushing the boundaries of modern design, and Corian® Solid Surface delivers the innovation, versatility and proven performance to support their boldest visions across healthcare, education, hospitality and food service environments.

The new “WOW That’s Corian®!” global campaign spotlights the innovative, versatile and high-performance applications of Corian® Solid Surface in bold, complex designs across industries. (Credit: Corian® Design)

"Corian® Solid Surface is much more than a countertop. It has evolved into a material that architects and designers can use for their most complex design applications, bending, twisting and shaping it into distinctive forms that make people stop and say, 'WOW That's Corian®!'" said Condylia Courtney, Americas commercial director at Corian® Design. "This campaign celebrates those unexpected, transformative applications that go well beyond its origins. We're highlighting how Corian® Solid Surface offers both creative freedom and reliable performance, helping bring ambitious ideas to life so that building owners can proudly exclaim their space."

As the pioneer of solid surface materials, Corian® Design introduced a new category to the market. Today, it's the innovative fabricators, architects and designers who continue to expand what's possible with Corian® Solid Surface. From iconic surfaces to sculptural forms in dynamic spaces, the brand has collaborated with renowned names, such as Mario Romano, Zaha Hadid Design and M3 Architects, to create visually interesting, high-performing projects. With the "WOW That's Corian®!" campaign, Corian® Design aims to connect with forward-thinking architects and designers by spotlighting the material's potential and reigniting excitement for what Corian® Solid Surface can make possible, not just with its aesthetic capabilities but also with the material's performance in a space.

Corian® Solid Surface offers exceptional design versatility with a wide range of colors and the ability to be thermoformed, backlit, engraved and integrated into any design. Due to its durable and repairable nature, Corian® Solid Surface can also contribute to sustainable design by reducing the need for replacement over time.

Its adaptability and performance are why architects and designers leading the future of commercial interiors are already choosing Corian® Solid Surface. While healthcare, education and hospitality projects are featured in the launch of this campaign, Corian® Solid Surface is also a proven solution for food service applications.

In healthcare facilities , Corian ® Solid Surface's virtually seamless, non-porous surface is hygienic and easy to clean, making it ideal for high-touch areas like patient rooms and nurse stations. Meanwhile, its healing colors and formability bring warmth and comfort to clinical environments, allowing spaces to be defined by purposeful shapes and inspired aesthetics.



, Corian Solid Surface's virtually seamless, non-porous surface is hygienic and easy to clean, making it ideal for high-touch areas like patient rooms and nurse stations. Meanwhile, its healing colors and formability bring warmth and comfort to clinical environments, allowing spaces to be defined by purposeful shapes and inspired aesthetics. In educational settings , Corian ® Solid Surface supports dynamic learning environments, from sculptural study pods and collaborative zones to hygienic dining areas and athletic facilities, designed to foster focus, connection and discovery. Designers can take advantage of the material's durability, design flexibility and broad range of colors and shapes to create spaces that reflect school identity and adapt to the energy of student life.



, Corian Solid Surface supports dynamic learning environments, from sculptural study pods and collaborative zones to hygienic dining areas and athletic facilities, designed to foster focus, connection and discovery. Designers can take advantage of the material's durability, design flexibility and broad range of colors and shapes to create spaces that reflect school identity and adapt to the energy of student life. In hospitality spaces , Corian ® Solid Surface helps create memorable guest experiences across lobbies, bars, spa-like bathrooms and more. Designers can shape it into sleek reception counters, backlit wall panels, integrated sinks or custom seating to make each space stand out. Its non-porous, low-maintenance surface is easy to clean, while its durability ensures it holds up beautifully to daily use without compromising on style.



, Corian Solid Surface helps create memorable guest experiences across lobbies, bars, spa-like bathrooms and more. Designers can shape it into sleek reception counters, backlit wall panels, integrated sinks or custom seating to make each space stand out. Its non-porous, low-maintenance surface is easy to clean, while its durability ensures it holds up beautifully to daily use without compromising on style. In food service environments, Corian® Solid Surface is trusted by many of the industry's leading and emerging brands. It's used not just for countertops but also for walls, tables, service lines, sinks and statement pieces guests remember. Virtually seamless, sanitary and built to perform, architects and designers can rely on the material to shape brand-defining spaces that drive efficiency, signal quality and reflect thoughtful design.

For those embracing today's top trends, the evolution of Corian® Solid Surface offers a versatile solution, ideal for achieving everything from the natural tones and organic shapes of biophilic design to the clean lines and simplicity of warm minimalism. Reflecting its ongoing innovation, Corian® has introduced collections like the Nature's Canvas portfolio , which draws on nature-inspired colors and patterns to support biophilic design principles.

"No other material gives architects and designers this level of aesthetic freedom, formability and functionality while remaining on-trend," said Mark Woodman, color and design expert for Corian® Design. "The new Nature's Canvas portfolio is a perfect example. Each collection draws from the natural world to reflect the growing influence of biophilic design. From the stone-like elegance of the Geologic Collection and the soft, organic tones of Artista to the earthy richness of Terrain, the playful texture of Terrazzo and the warmth of Nuwood, these designs enable architects and designers to create spaces that are both contemporary and timeless."

To explore the "WOW That's Corian®!" campaign further and learn more about Corian® Solid Surface, visit www.corian.com/-wow-corian- for inspiration, resources and professional support.

