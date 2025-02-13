Coreline Soft to Showcase AI-Powered Solutions at 15th Annual Ottawa Radiology Review Course 2025

OTTAWA, ON and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Coreline North America is set to participate in the prestigious 15th Annual Ottawa Radiology Review Course 2025, a premier CME (Continuing Medical Education) event focused on advancing radiology expertise. Recognized for its commitment to innovation, Coreline Soft will showcase its AVIEW LCS solution while engaging in comprehensive discussions on workflow optimization and AI-driven diagnostics.

Expanding Beyond Screening: Comprehensive Chest Disease Management Coreline Soft's AVIEW LCS platform, renowned for its precision and adaptability, continues to redefine lung disease diagnosis and management. At the Ottawa CME event, the company will highlight its ability to support radiologists in addressing not only lung cancer screening but also incidental findings and other complex thoracic diseases.

By integrating AI into the diagnostic workflow, AVIEW LCS reduces variability, enhances efficiency, and provides actionable insights tailored to the unique demands of North American healthcare systems. This ensures a seamless transition from screening to diagnosis and beyond, demonstrating Coreline Soft's holistic approach to patient care.

Cloud-Driven Solutions for Enhanced Workflow: As healthcare increasingly relies on digital transformation, Coreline Soft emphasizes the importance of cloud-based solutions in radiology. The AVIEW LCS platform enables real-time data sharing, streamlined collaboration, and secure access, making it an indispensable tool for radiologists navigating complex workflows.

At the Ottawa CME, Coreline Soft will offer tailored consultations to explore how cloud-powered AI solutions can optimize operations in both academic institutions and private practices. These consultations will delve into practical applications, including managing incidental findings, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enhancing patient outcomes.

Strengthening CME Collaborations and Supporting Radiologists: Coreline Soft's participation in the Ottawa CME event underlines its dedication to supporting the radiology community through education and collaboration. By aligning with CME goals, the company aims to bridge the gap between innovative AI solutions and their real-world applications, fostering a deeper understanding of how technology can elevate radiology practices.

"We are thrilled to showcase AVIEW LCS at the Ottawa Radiology Review Course 2025," said James Lee, Head of Coreline North America "This CME event is not only a chance to connect with top experts but also an opportunity to underscore our strategic commitment to innovation, technical consulting, and partnerships that shape the future of thoracic imaging."

Visit Coreline Soft at the Ottawa Radiology Review Course 2025

Radiology professionals attending the CME course are encouraged to visit Coreline Soft's booth for live demonstrations, tailored consultations, and discussions on the future of AI in lung cancer screening.

SOURCE Coreline Soft

Youna Kim, [email protected]