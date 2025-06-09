COREAQUA Launches to Streamline Innovation in Water Infrastructure Installation Across North America

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the official launch of COREAQUA, a new brand uniting leading companies in innovative water infrastructure. COREAQUA brings together three industry leaders: FER-PAL Infrastructure, Nidener, and AquaPipe.

Niedner, based in Québec, manufactures high-performance lay-flat hoses used in water transfer, firefighting, and industrial applications. Niedner has been in operation for over 130 years and developed AquaPipe, the first and most widely adopted potable water Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) solution proven to extend the lifespan of a pipe for 100+ years. Niedner's products have been tested and verified by leading institutions such as Cornell University, University of Colorado Boulder, Louisiana Tech University and Monash University.

FER-PAL Infrastructure, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, specializes in trenchless watermain rehabilitation and has completed over 5,000 miles of potable water pipeline renewal across North America using trenchless methods that minimize community disruption, environmental impact, and long-term costs for municipalities.

As a family of companies, COREAQUA delivers integrated solutions for watermain rehabilitation and end-to-end water transfer, helping municipalities extend the life of critical infrastructure while protecting water quality. COREAQUA's formation is intended to align technical knowledge, field experience, and manufacturing capabilities under one brand. The companies will continue operating in their respective areas of specialization while collaborating to support long-term infrastructure resilience and operational efficiency for municipal and utility clients.

"Launching the COREAQUA brand is about representing the collective strength and shared purpose of FER-PAL, Niedner, and AquaPipe," said Patrick Maginn, President of COREAQUA. "Each organization brings a long history of technical excellence and commitment to water infrastructure. Together, we're positioned to continue providing the most reliable and efficient solutions to municipalities and utilities across North America."

The new brand announcement comes at a time when many municipalities across North America are seeking innovative, non-invasive solutions to address widespread challenges facing aging water systems. COREAQUA companies will continue working with municipal and private sector partners across North America to address critical water infrastructure needs without the high cost and disruption of traditional open-cut methods.

About COREAQUA



COREAQUA is a parent brand company formed to unite Niedner and FER-PAL Infrastructure under one mission: to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable watermain rehabilitation solutions. With a foundation rooted in innovation and public trust, COREAQUA represents the future of resilient water infrastructure. COREAQUA is owned by Blue Wolf Capital Partners.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners



Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that focuses on value investments in middle market companies in the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm's integrated team of investment professionals and veteran operating executives work collaboratively to generate returns by driving transformational change using operational and strategic experience. Blue Wolf seeks to invest in businesses that have catalysts for value creation that involve organizational transformation, union or human capital issues, government presence, or the opportunity to use ESG-informed strategies. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

Media Contact: Geoff Britnell, Vice President, FER-PAL Infrastructure, [email protected]