Core Capital Group Inc. Advises Technicore Construction Holdings Inc. on $16MM Financing

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Core Capital Group Inc. announced a $16M senior secured Term Facility with Technicore Construction Holdings Inc. Core Capital arranged and structured the transaction, led and funded by Maynbridge Capital Inc. The proceeds of the facility will be used to retire a bridge facility, refinance term debt and for general working capital purposes.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario, Technicore has become one of the most vertically integrated tunneling businesses in North America with its own engineering construction tunneling services business as well as wholly-owned pipe manufacturing and world-class tunnel boring machine manufacturing divisions.

"We were pleased to work with Core Capital group Inc. as advisor and Maynbridge Capital Inc. as funding partner to assist Technicore in positioning for its future growth," said Jeff Ivanko, Chief Financial Officer.

"We were pleased to advise and support Technicore in their growth objectives with this financing provided by Maynbridge Capital Inc.," said Peter Logan, Senior Vice President, Core Capital Group Inc. "Our experience in advising and structuring flexible financing solutions will help us support their short and long term goals."

Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Core Capital Group Inc. provides financing solutions across Canada as well as the US, primarily advising on asset-backed financing.

