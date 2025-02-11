Cordelio Power Advances BESS Program on Multiple Fronts

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Cordelio Power is pleased to announce the following advancements under its battery energy storage system (BESS) program:

Procurement of over 1.0 GWh of BESS equipment for 2026 and 2027 project deliveries

for 2026 and 2027 project deliveries Contracts executed for two additional BESS projects in the western U.S. (1.0 GWh net ownership)

in the western U.S. (1.0 GWh net ownership) Commercial operations achieved for the 20 MW / 40 MWh McHenry BESS in McHenry County, IL

BESS Procurements: Cordelio has entered into arrangements with Fluence Energy for two rounds of procurement totaling over 1.0 GWh of BESS equipment. These procurements will support the commissioning of new BESS projects from Cordelio's in-house development pipeline slated for construction in 2026 and 2027.

New Facilities under Contract: Cordelio has entered into offtake arrangements for two additional BESS facilities in the western U.S. through its 50/50 joint venture with BrightNight. The Greenwater project (200 MW, 800 MWh) has contracted with Puget Sound Energy, and the Pioneer project (300 MW, 1,200 MWh) has contracted with Arizona Public Service.

McHenry BESS Achieves Operations: Cordelio has successfully advanced the McHenry BESS project into commercial operations. McHenry is a 20 MW / 40 MWh standalone energy storage facility located in McHenry County, Illinois.

"Our BESS program has hit full stride with these new contracts, procurements, and the achievement of commercial operations at our McHenry project," said John Carson, Cordelio's Chief Executive Officer. "We project strong, profitable growth in this sector as we build out Cordelio's 5.5 GW BESS development pipeline."

"We are pleased to welcome Fluence Energy as a major BESS equipment provider for Cordelio Power," said Emma Burke, Cordelio's Director of Procurement. "This collaboration, along with two other recent BESS procurements, provides strong support for the projects we expect to build over the next three years."

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio Power is an independent renewable power producer that develops, owns, and manages renewable power facilities across the United States and Canada. Cordelio strives to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. With over 1,400 MW of operating assets under management, Cordelio also oversees a growth pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, energy storage and solar projects. Cordelio is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

www.cordeliopower.com

Forward Looking Statements & Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements typically contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "confirms", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "should", "will", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, and include, without limitation, all financial projections, estimates of future costs, and projected performance or results. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties which may cause the actual outcomes of such events to differ from Cordelio's expectation as of the date hereof. Whether forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be accurate will depend on factors outside of the control of Cordelio. Readers are encouraged to undertake their own analysis and investigation as to the reasonableness of any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Cordelio disclaims any intent or obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Cordelio Power

For Further Information: Ajay Sharma, Vice President, 647-201-2546, Email: [email protected]