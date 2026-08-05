CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED TO SELL LAMB'S RUM BRAND AND ASSETS TO STRENGTHEN STRATEGIC FOCUS

Transaction enhances growth profile of Company

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Transaction") and sold the Lamb's rum brand and certain assets to Maison des Futailles, L.P., a subsidiary of Phildan Inc., and Glen Turner Company Limited, a subsidiary of COFEPP SAS ("Phildan" and "COFEPP", respectively; collectively, the "Buyers") for $39.2 million. Under the agreement, Phildan acquired the North American rights to the brand, while COFEPP acquired the rights to the brand in the rest of the world outside North America.

TRANSACTION RATIONALE

Sharpens Corby's focus on Corby's priority growth platforms, including ready-to-drink beverages and premium spirits.

Frees capital and resources for higher-return opportunities.

Simplifies the portfolio and supports long-term growth, profitability and shareholder value creation.

"The sale of Lamb's is a disciplined portfolio management decision that supports Corby's long-term strategy," said Florence Tresarrieu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby. "It allows us to further focus our resources on higher-priority categories, strengthen our financial position, and continue investing behind the brands and innovations that will drive Corby's next chapter of growth."

"Lamb's is one of Canada's most recognized rum brands, and we're proud to welcome it into the Dandurand Group family. This acquisition strengthens our brand portfolio, expands our presence in the spirits category and reflects our long-term commitment to investing in brands with strong consumer recognition and significant growth potential," said Hugues Gauthier, President of Phildan.

"Lamb's is a well-established brand in the United Kingdom that complements our existing portfolio and strategic objectives. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to supporting the brand's continued success, and building the next chapter of its long history," said Christophe Pichambert, International Director, La Martiniquaise-Bardinet.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Under the terms of the agreement, Corby has sold the Lamb's rum brand, all related intellectual property and brand inventories at closing to the Buyers for $39.2 million, subject to customary adjustments. Corby and its affiliated companies will provide transition support regarding production and distribution of the brand for the Buyers for a period of time post-closing. The transaction was approved by Corby's board of directors.

About Corby

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy North America, Inc.'s Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines, and Canada Dry Mott's Inc.'s Mott's® Clamato®, Snapple®, Tahiti Treat®, and Hires® ready-to-drink brands. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dandurand Group (Phildan Inc.)

With over 500 employees and nearly six decades of experience, Dandurand Group is a leading Canadian, family-owned platform dedicated to building and growing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands across Canada. Through its integrated network of capabilities spanning brand representation (Dandurand, Univins and Noble), manufacturing and bottling (Station 22), marketing (Phil Marketing) and e-commerce (Galleon), the Group provides end-to-end solutions that help brand owners successfully enter, grow and scale within the Canadian market.

About La Martiniquaise-Bardinet Group (Cofepp SAS)

Founded in 1934, La Martiniquaise-Bardinet is a leading family-owned international spirit player. Headquartered near Paris, with a turnover of 1,6 billion € and 3,800 employees, the group operates in over 150 countries with 50 production sites, 20 distilleries and local distribution companies in 12 countries. It ranks among the top international players in Scotch Whiskies (Cutty Sark, Glen Moray, Label 5, William Peel, Sir Edward's), Rums (Saint James, Cacique, Old Nick), Mixology Spirits (Poliakov Vodka, Sobieski Vodka, Gibson's Gin, Marie Brizard Liqueur), wines (Cruz, Perlino) and non-alcoholic drinks (Sir James 101, Kidibul, D'artigny).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning possible or assumed future results of Corby's operations. Forward-looking statements typically are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are being provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our anticipated financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and are not guarantees of future performance. Although Corby believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are current, reasonable and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans set forth in such forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Corby's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to the Risks and Risk Management section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-and-nine month period ended March 31, 2026 as well as Corby's other public filings, available at www.sedar.com and at https://corby.ca/en/investors/. Corby does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

For more information, please contact: CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED: Juan Alonso, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; www.Corby.ca