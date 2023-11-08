Corby Spirit and Wine Limited reports its fiscal 2024 first quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and announces dividend of $0.21 per share

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Q1 Revenue +43% with the addition of Ace Beverage Group ("ABG") brands into our portfolio

Adjusted Earnings from Operations up +36% (+9% Reported)

Quarterly Dividend declared of $0.21 per share

The following table presents a reconciliation of Earnings from Operations to Adjusted Earnings from Operations and Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings to their most directly comparable financial measures for the three-months period ended September 30, 2023, and 2022:

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

The Corby Board of Directors is pleased to declare a dividend of $0.21 per Voting Class A Common Share and Non-Voting Class B Common Share of the Company, consistent with the amount of last dividends payment. This dividend is payable on December 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 24, 2023.

MARKET TRENDS

The Spirits and RTDs market remains in low single digit value growth driven by:

Flat Retail channel

On-Premise channel now normalizing following impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

Value growth continuing to outpace volume across all categories

Ready to Drink ("RTD") segment showing good growth.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The first quarter of the fiscal year ended with Revenue growing +43% compared to the same period last year, driven by:

The contribution of the ABG portfolio of brands, representing approximately 1/3 rd of Q1 Revenue ;

of the of brands, representing approximately of ; International markets sales +38% driven by shipments through new market opportunities ;

driven by through ; Domestic Case Good sales excluding ABG +1% consistent with market trend, offset by;

excluding ABG consistent with market trend, offset by; Commissions -17% on high comparison basis (Q1 FY23 +27% vs. prior year) with the lapping of the holiday season pre-ordering pattern from liquor boards seen last year to mitigate the supply chain disruption in the market.

In the first quarter, marketing, sales and administrative expenses increased +16% when compared to the same period last fiscal year, reflecting new marketing activities and overheads related to ABG brands, combined with Wiser's package redesign and Polar Ice media campaign.

As a result, adjusted Earnings from Operations1 in the first quarter grew +36% (+9% Reported) versus the same period last year despite continued broad-based rising input costs.

During the quarter, Corby incurred interest charges of $1.6m as a result of its credit facilities and long-term debt linked to ABG acquisition, which totaled $114.0m at the end of the period.

The acquisition of ABG triggered certain IFRS accounting treatments to adjust assets acquired in the business combination to their fair value at the acquisition date, resulting in a charge to costs of goods sold of $2.8 million before taxes in the first quarter results.

Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Krantz, stated,

"I am pleased to share that we kept up the solid momentum of our commercial performance as we have now outperformed the spirits and RTDs market in value for four consecutive quarters, validating our brands prioritization strategy initiated last year.

Overall, we have made a good start to the year despite signs of market general slowdown, capturing growth opportunities notably through the addition of ABG brands into our portfolio to generate further value to our shareholders."

RETIREMENT OF CHAIR

The Corby Board of Directors announced the retirement of Mr. George McCarthy, effective February 7, 2024. After 30 years of dedicated service, Mr. McCarthy will be stepping down from his role as Chair and Director of the Company. During George's long tenure, Corby experienced significant growth and success, achieved numerous milestones, and maintained a strong commitment to innovation.

"On behalf of Corby and many others, I'd like to congratulate George on a fantastic career. From his early days at Gallo, Seagram and Allied Domecq Spirits and Wine, George joined the Corby Board in 1993, bringing his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the industry. Since becoming Corby Chair in 1999, George helped guide Corby through many transitions and key moments. One can only hope to look back at a career with as much pride and accomplishment as him! We wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement," said Mr. Krantz.

"Over the last 30 years, I have witnessed the incredible growth and transformation of the Company, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. As I step down from my position. I am confident that Corby is in capable hands, and I have full faith in the leadership team to steer us toward an even more prosperous future," said Mr. McCarthy.

Mr. McCarthy will be greatly missed, and the entire Corby family extends its heartfelt appreciation for his outstanding contributions to the Company's success. As George embarks on this new chapter, Corby remains committed to upholding the values and principles that have been the foundation of its growth.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify and appoint a new Chair.

For further details, please refer to Corby's Management's Discussion and Analysis and consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Management believes the non-GAAP measures defined above are important supplemental measures of operating performance and highlight trends in the core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Management believes that these measures allow for assessment of the Company's operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is more consistent and comparable between reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Earnings from Operations to Adjusted Earnings from Operations and Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings to their most directly comparable financial measures for the three-months period ended September 30, 2023, and 2022:

Adjusted Earnings from Operations is equal to earnings from operations before interest and taxes for the period adjusted to remove the costs incurred for business combination inventory fair value adjustments.

Adjusted Net Earnings is equal to net earnings for the period adjusted to remove the costs incurred for business combination inventory fair value adjustments, net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate. Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted diluted net earnings per share are computed in the same way as basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, respectively.

Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our MD&A for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 as filed on SEDAR+ for further information regarding Non-GAAP measures.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning possible or assumed future results of Corby's operations. Forward-looking statements typically are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are being provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our anticipated financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and are not guarantees of future performance. Although Corby believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are current, reasonable and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Corby's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to the Risks and Risk Management section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 as well as Corby's other public filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://corby.ca/en/investors/. Corby does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum and Foreign Affair® wines and Cottage Springs® ready-to-drink beverages. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

