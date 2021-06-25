Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Media Statement

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B), is aware of a claim filed against it in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice regarding a proposed class action relating to black discoloration near the Hiram Walker & Sons Limited aging warehouses located near East Pike Creek Road, Windsor, Ontario.

Corby's management of such warehouses ended on June 30, 2020. Hiram Walker & Sons is the owner of the warehouses and co-packer of some of Corby's brands.

Corby believes that the claim is without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

For further information: Media Relations: Katrina Maheu, Senior Director of Communications, PR, and S&R, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Marc Valencia, Vice-President, General Counsel, [email protected]

