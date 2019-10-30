Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), a leading Canadian spirits and wine company, will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") in Toronto, Ontario, as follows:

TIME: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

11:00 a.m. (EST)



LOCATION: McCarthy Tétrault,

66 Wellington St. W, Suite 5300

Toronto, Ontario

Please be advised that this Meeting is for Corby's shareholders, media, brokers and analysts only and will be closed to the general public.

For those unable to attend in person, we are webcasting the Annual Meeting to shareholders this year. You may access the webcast by cutting/pasting the following link into your browser: https://corby.postelwebcast.com/live/login.php

Patrick O'Driscoll, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Mayle, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will respond to shareholder questions following official business of the Meeting.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

