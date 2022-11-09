Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Nov 09, 2022, 15:43 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Corby.  The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 9, 2022 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Claude Boulay

15,336,070

89.66 %

1,767,958

10.34 %

Lani Montoya

13,730,517

80.28 %

3,373,511

19.72 %

Nicolas Krantz

15,431,454

90.22 %

1,672,574

9.78 %

Helga Reidel

16,982,002

99.29 %

122,026

0.71 %

Lucio Di Clemente

17,020,452

99.51 %

83,576

0.49 %

Juan Alonso

13,962,754

81.63 %

3,141,274

18.37 %

George F. McCarthy

16,940,411

99.04 %

163,617

0.96 %

Patricia L. Nielsen

15,464,531

90.41 %

1,639,497

9.59 %

Kate Thompson

15,318,728

89.56 %

1,785,300

10.44 %
About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B.  For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

For further information: CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED, Juan Alonso, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 416-479-2400, [email protected], www.Corby.ca

