Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Corby. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 9, 2022 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Claude Boulay 15,336,070 89.66 % 1,767,958 10.34 % Lani Montoya 13,730,517 80.28 % 3,373,511 19.72 % Nicolas Krantz 15,431,454 90.22 % 1,672,574 9.78 % Helga Reidel 16,982,002 99.29 % 122,026 0.71 % Lucio Di Clemente 17,020,452 99.51 % 83,576 0.49 % Juan Alonso 13,962,754 81.63 % 3,141,274 18.37 % George F. McCarthy 16,940,411 99.04 % 163,617 0.96 % Patricia L. Nielsen 15,464,531 90.41 % 1,639,497 9.59 % Kate Thompson 15,318,728 89.56 % 1,785,300 10.44 %

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

