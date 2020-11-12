Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 21, 2020, were elected as directors of Corby.  The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 12, 2020 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Claude Boulay

15,250,115

89.78%

1,736,881

10.22%

Paul Holub

13,144,752

77.40%

3,838,744

22.60%

Nicolas Krantz

15,315,537

90.16%

1,671,460

9.84%

Robert L. Llewellyn

16,843,181

99.15%

143,815

0.85%

Donald V. Lussier

16,910,837

99.57%

72,660

0.43%

Edward Mayle

13,263,620

78.08%

3,723,377

21.92%

George F. McCarthy

16,699,551

98.31%

287,445

1.69%

Patricia L. Nielsen

16,847,229

99.20%

136,267

0.80%

Kate Thompson

15,223,692

89.62%

1,763,304

10.38%

About Corby
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B.  For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Edward Mayle, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-479-2400, [email protected]

