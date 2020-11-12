Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 21, 2020, were elected as directors of Corby. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 12, 2020 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Claude Boulay 15,250,115 89.78% 1,736,881 10.22% Paul Holub 13,144,752 77.40% 3,838,744 22.60% Nicolas Krantz 15,315,537 90.16% 1,671,460 9.84% Robert L. Llewellyn 16,843,181 99.15% 143,815 0.85% Donald V. Lussier 16,910,837 99.57% 72,660 0.43% Edward Mayle 13,263,620 78.08% 3,723,377 21.92% George F. McCarthy 16,699,551 98.31% 287,445 1.69% Patricia L. Nielsen 16,847,229 99.20% 136,267 0.80% Kate Thompson 15,223,692 89.62% 1,763,304 10.38%

About Corby

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

