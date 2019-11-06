Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Nov 06, 2019, 15:12 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 23, 2019, were elected as directors of Corby. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 6, 2019 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Claude Boulay

15,546,769

92.14%

1,326,770

7.86%

Paul C. Duffy

13,418,695

79.53%

3,454,844

20.47%

Robert L. Llewellyn

16,547,391

98.07%

326,148

1.93%

Donald V. Lussier

16,580,045

98.26%

293,494

1.74%

Edward Mayle

13,541,835

80.25%

3,331,704

19.75%

George F. McCarthy

16,447,871

97.48%

425,668

2.52%

Patricia L. Nielsen

16,770,438

99.39%

103,101

0.61%

Patrick O'Driscoll

15,733,465

93.24%

1,140,074

6.76%

Kate Thompson

15,541,868

92.11%

1,331,671

7.89%

About Corby
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B.  For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Edward Mayle, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-479-2400, investors.corby@pernod-ricard.com

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

