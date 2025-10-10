Corby Spirit and Wine Exercises Ace Beverage Call Option

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") today announced that it has exercised its call option provided for in the shareholder agreement between Corby, Ace Beverage Holdco Inc. ("Ace Holdco") and the other shareholders of Ace Holdco dated July 4, 2023, to purchase additional outstanding shares of Ace Holdco, increasing its ownership stake in Ace Holdco by 5% to 95% of the issued and outstanding shares.

"The strategic acquisition of Ace Beverage and its Cottage Springs ready-to-drink cocktails ("RTDs") enabled us to become one of the top players in RTDs in Canada. The combined strength of our companies unlocked new opportunities, including the subsequent acquisition of Nude RTDs and the continuing innovation of our Pernod Ricard and Corby branded RTDs. We look forward to building further upon the momentum that this acquisition provided and the benefits it continues to create for our consumers, customers, and shareholders," said Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ace Beverage Group's ("ABG") Co-Founder, Cam McDonald, added "Combining ABG's expertise and entrepreneurial approach to RTDs with Corby's experience and resources has really helped grow the combined businesses. We're excited to continue developing industry-leading beverages and sharing our pipeline of new products with consumers."

Separately, Corby also announced that its subsidiary, ABG, has sold certain non-core brands to Twenty Bench Brewing Company Inc. ("Bench Brewing"). The sale to Bench Brewing included only the Ace Hill beer, Ace Hill RTDs and Liberty Village Dry Cider brands. The transaction is part of Corby's active portfolio management approach, whereby non-strategic skus are rationalized, enabling sharper focus on its core brand portfolio for continued innovation and growth in key categories.

