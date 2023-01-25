Corby Spirit and Wine Announces New Vice-President of Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that Ryan Smith has been appointed as Vice-President, Sales of Corby effective as of February 1, 2023. Mr. Smith succeeds Mark Thorne, who will assume the role of Vice-President, Commercial Marketing at Pernod Ricard USA.

"Mark was a valuable member of our Executive team, since his return to Corby in 2019, and has contributed significantly to our commercial success. We wish him all the best in his new role," said Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President, and CEO. "We're thrilled to have Ryan join the Executive team, which shows the deep bench of internal talent at Corby." Commenting further, Mr. Krantz added, "Ryan offers a breadth of experience and leadership, gained over his many years at Corby, that will help us to continue to drive our commercial strategy and transformation."

With 13 years at Corby, Ryan Smith will bring extensive commercial experience to the Corby Executive team, having served in various sales and trade marketing capacities. He is currently Director, Trade Marketing where he managed the department's transformation and took part in a vast range of cross-functional initiatives. Prior to that, he was the Regional Sales Director, Ontario, Prior to Corby, Mr. Smith held various commercial roles at PepsiCo. Canada. Mr. Smith graduated from Ryerson University with a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

