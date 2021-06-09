Corby Spirit and Wine Announces New Director

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "company") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that, following his retirement, Paul Holub has resigned from his position as a director of Corby, effective May 17, 2021, and that Lani Montoya has been appointed as his successor, effective June 9, 2021, acting as one of Pernod Ricard's director nominees.

"Paul has been a big contributor to Corby's success. His perspective has been invaluable in guiding Corby over the years, both as a member of the Corby Board of Directors and, previously, as the company's Vice President, Human Resources," stated George McCarthy, Chair of the Board of Directors. "I congratulate him on a distinguished 25-year career with the Pernod Ricard Group and wish him well in his future endeavors."

With 19 years at the Pernod Ricard Group, Lani Montoya brings extensive experience to the Corby Board of Directors, having served in various executive capacities in Human Resources. She is currently Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Pernod Ricard North America, after having served as Director, Global Talent Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Pernod Ricard S.A. Prior to that, she held various other roles within Pernod Ricard and Allied Domecq Spirits and Wines North America. Ms. Montoya graduated from the Fairleigh Dickinson University, with a degree in Business Management, and earned her master's degree in leadership and Strategic Management from Manhattanville College.

"Lani brings substantial industry experience to Corby, and I look forward to working with her as we continue Corby's goal of leading growth within the Canadian spirit and wine market," said Mr. McCarthy.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

