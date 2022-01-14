CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that Edward Mayle, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, of Corby will leave the Company, effective February 28, 2022, to assume the role of Director of Investor Relations at Pernod Ricard S.A. Juan Alonso has been appointed as his successor as Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Corby effective March 1, 2022. Mr. Alonso has also been appointed as a Corby director effective as of such date filling the vacancy created by Mr. Mayle's departure.

Juan Alonso brings a wealth of financial and operational knowledge to Corby. He has over 23 years of industry expertise with Pernod Ricard affiliates and predecessor organizations in Brazil, Chile, and the United States. Prior to joining Corby, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Pernod Ricard South Latam (Sao Paulo, Brazil), and prior to that, he was the Vice President of Finance and Supply Chain at Pernod Ricard Americas Travel Retail. He graduated from Fundaço Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a post graduate degree in finance. Mr. Mayle will assist Mr. Alonso with his transition into his new role in the weeks ahead.

"Juan provides a comprehensive range of industry knowledge to Corby, and I am excited to collaborate with him as we pursue Corby's objective of leading growth in the Canadian spirit and wine market," said George McCarthy, Chairman of Corby's Board of Directors.

During Mr. Mayle's time with the Company, Corby furthered its ambition to become a digitally enabled company and renewed its Canadian representation of the Pernod Ricard portfolio of brands. Mr. Mayle also was key in driving the company's investor relations' activities and in continuing to deliver value to shareholders during the uncertainty of the current pandemic.

Mr. McCarthy stated, "Ed has helped drive a number of successes for Corby over the last three years." "His leadership has supported Corby's continuous progress, and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

