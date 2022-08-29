CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that, Donald V. Lussier has decided not to stand for re-election as a director of Corby, effective November 8, 2022, and that, after a search, Lucio Di Clemente has been identified as his successor to be put forward for election by shareholders at the upcoming meeting on November 9, 2022.

"Corby has benefited from Don's experience and industry insight for the past 13 years, including on the renewal of the key agreements with Pernod Ricard, our parent and majority shareholder. I greatly appreciate his past collaboration and wish him the best for the future", said Corby Board of Directors Chair, George McCarthy.

Lucio Di Clemente provides substantial experience to the Corby Board of Directors with his 30 years of experience leading companies, as both a senior executive and director, including President of West 49 Inc. and Brewers Retail Inc. Mr. Di Clemente received his bachelor's degree in business management from Ryerson University (now, Toronto Metropolitan University) and his Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

"Lucio brings to Corby progressive leadership experience and possesses a breadth of governance competencies. I look forward to working with him, as we continue Corby's mission of driving growth within the Canadian spirit and wine market," stated Mr. McCarthy.

