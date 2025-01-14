Corby Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results Release Date and Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A (TSX: CSW.B) announced today that it will report its fiscal 2025 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Nicolas Krantz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juan Alonso, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

To access the conference call, please dial 437-900-0527 or toll-free 1-888-510-2154. You can also join via webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/d8BVGK7GMw5:

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

