Coptic Orthodox communities in Eastern Canada welcome his grace Bishop Boulos

The newly ordained Bishop of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Ottawa, Montreal and Eastern Canada

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Coptic Orthodox communities in Ottawa, will celebrate on Thursday, September 5th the arrival of His Grace Bishop Boulos, the first ever Coptic Orthodox Bishop over Ottawa, Montreal, and Eastern Canada.

This gathering honours the great and historical event, in the life of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Canada. This event will be held at St. George & St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Church, 1081 Cadboro Rd, Gloucester, ON, Canada. K1J 7T8. Reception of the dignitaries will be held at 6 PM followed by prayers and general program at 7 PM.

Among invitees for this great historical event are Honourable Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau PC MP, Andrew Scheer PC MP, HE Ambassador Ahmed Abou Zeid of Arab Republic of Egypt, all the MPs, MPPs, Mayor of Ottawa, Counselors of Ottawa and Gatineau. Also, an invitation was extended to all the heads and representatives of the churches in Ottawa & Gatineau.

His Grace Bishop Boulos was ordained by His Holiness Pope Tawadros II (118th Pope) in Cairo on June 8th, 2019. Over 500 members of the Coptic Orthodox community received the newly ordained Bishop at Trudeau Airport on Monday, August 19th. The Enthronement rites were held on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Montreal.

H.G. Bishop Boulos is 47 years old born in Egypt. He completed his education in Medicine. In 2004, he was ordained as a monk in the Baramous Monastery in Egypt as "Father Boulos El Baramousy". In 2009, he was ordained as a priest by the late Pope Shenouda III. Besides his service in the monastery, he also served as a priest in Genève, Switzerland for a period of time.

The Copts are the native Christians of Egypt. The Coptic Church was founded in 42 AD by Saint Mark the Apostle, the author of St. Mark Gospel, and first Patriarch (Pope) of the Coptic Church. The Coptic Orthodox Church has a strong presence throughout Canada, United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia. There has been a consistent Coptic presence in Canada since the 1960s, with large Coptic communities in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax.

http://suscopts.org/coptic-orthodox/church/

