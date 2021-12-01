Copperleaf to Present at BMO Growth and ESG Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced that Judi Hess, CEO and Chris Allen, CFO will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2nd Annual BMO Growth and ESG Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

Following the conclusion of the conference, a replay will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Copperleaf's Investor Relations website. To register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact your BMO salesperson.

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, 416-519-9442, [email protected]