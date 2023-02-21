Copperleaf Signs Endorsed Apps Agreement with SAP

VANCOUVER, BC, Febr. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, has signed an Endorsed Apps initiative agreement with SAP®. Pursuant to the agreement signed on February 1, 2023, Copperleaf and SAP will jointly promote Copperleaf's solutions in conjunction with SAP solutions to help businesses streamline investment portfolio planning and project execution.

This agreement provides a commitment from both companies to pursue the endorsed program, certify Copperleaf's solutions to SAP's premium product certification process, and collaborate on the development of go-to-market plans.

SAP Endorsed Apps complement and extend SAP's solutions. SAP Endorsed Apps is an invitation-only program, through which SAP identifies the top-rated partners and apps that are verified to deliver outstanding value to clients. Once a partner has been invited to participate, its solution must undergo a series of stringent tests—beyond standard SAP certification—to ensure it meets the requirements of premium certification. This designation provides SAP customers with confidence that these apps have demonstrated proven results and have been properly evaluated and tested by SAP.

Copperleaf Portfolio™ – SAP Edition is an enterprise investment portfolio planning solution that integrates with SAP's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Asset Performance Management (APM), Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management (ePPM) software, and S4/HANA. The combined solution will allow businesses to transform planned investment portfolios into executable projects within the SAP ecosystem.

This announcement follows Copperleaf's achievement of silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program in August 2022.

"This additional level of relationship between SAP, through the Endorsed Apps initiative, signals SAP's recognition of Copperleaf's industry-leading technology and the value our combined solutions can deliver to organizations globally," said Paul Sakrzewski, Copperleaf CEO. "It's been genuinely exciting to see the level of collaboration and mutual commitment between the SAP and Copperleaf teams—from the time we began working together on the PartnerEdge initiative, through to the signing of this Endorsed Application agreement. I truly believe the cooperation between SAP and Copperleaf will provide our mutual clients with best-in-class capabilities to further unlock value in their business and achieve their strategic goals."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, future plans or opportunities and all statements with respect to the potential of the Copperleaf and SAP collaboration and the Copperleaf Portfolio™ - SAP Edition, as well as any statements expressed in the future tense or statements which express beliefs or plans or expectations. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2021 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events or outcomes could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

