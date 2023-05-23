Copperleaf Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, has released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report (the "Report) for the year ended December 31, 2022. Copperleaf is committed to sustainability and making positive impact on its people, clients, communities, and the planet.

The ESG Report includes responses to the recommendations outlined in the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, which helps companies produce consistent, comparable, clear, and reliable climate-related disclosures. The Report shares Copperleaf's progress and plans to address important ESG issues and showcases the company's internal and external ESG impact.

In addition to company-wide policies and initiatives that support ongoing efforts to reduce emissions, Copperleaf also offsets unavoidable emissions by investing in Gold Standard-certified green projects. Business processes will continue to evolve to improve supply chain management and further the company's environmental commitment.

"Setting our own commitments for how we operate is important to our business success and is sustained by our culture. We believe delivering high performance as an organization and driving sustainability goes hand in hand," said Paul Sakrzewski, Copperleaf CEO. "We're excited to continue our ESG journey, and are thrilled that we can also make a profound impact to our clients' ESG journeys by helping to optimize their business performance and sustainable decision-making."

To download the report, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/knowledge-hub/esg-report-2022/.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF ) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

