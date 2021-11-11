Copperleaf Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Q3 revenue increases 55% YoY to $16.8 million

Annual Recurring Revenue grows 52% YoY to $33.2

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Our third quarter results demonstrated strong progress on our key financial metrics. We delivered 52% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue, 50% YoY growth in our Revenue Backlog, and a 125% Net Revenue Retention Rate," said Judi Hess, CEO of Copperleaf. "For more than a decade, Copperleaf has been helping organizations allocate their resources, time, and funds toward the most valuable areas of their businesses to optimize their performance. With the successful completion of our IPO, we are in an even stronger financial position to build on our advantage and capture a greater share of the decision analytics market, which is still in the early stages of a long-term growth cycle."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(All Capitalized terms not defined herein, shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2021; Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended September 30,2020, unless otherwise stated)

Record revenue of $16.8 million , an increase of 55% over Q3 2020, driven by the increase in new clients and the expansion of existing clients.

, an increase of 55% over Q3 2020, driven by the increase in new clients and the expansion of existing clients. Annual Recurring Revenue 1 as at September 30, 2021 of $33.2 million , a 52% increase from $21.8 million as of September 30, 2020 .

as at of , a 52% increase from as of . Subscription revenue of $8.2 million (49% of total revenue), an increase of 52% from the prior year.

(49% of total revenue), an increase of 52% from the prior year. Gross profit of $12.9 million , a 67% increase from $7.7 million in Q3 2020, representing a Gross Margin of 77%. The year-over-year growth reflects an increase in revenue, successful remote delivery resulting in less travel, as well as an improvement in utilization.

, a 67% increase from in Q3 2020, representing a Gross Margin of 77%. The year-over-year growth reflects an increase in revenue, successful remote delivery resulting in less travel, as well as an improvement in utilization. Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 loss of $1.4 million , compared to a loss of $2.0 million in Q3 2020.

loss of , compared to a loss of in Q3 2020. Net loss of $3.3 million , or $0.20 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million , or $0.19 per share, in Q3 2020.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, in Q3 2020. As of September 30, 2021 , our Net Revenue Retention Rate 1 was 125%.

, our Net Revenue Retention Rate was 125%. As of September 30, 2021 , our Revenue Backlog 1 grew 50% to $79.1 million , compared to $52.6 million as of September 30 , 2020.

, our Revenue Backlog grew 50% to , compared to as of , 2020. Cash and cash equivalents of $12.2 million as at September 30, 2021 , compared to $15.9 million at December 31 , 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, Copperleaf completed its IPO for net cash proceeds of $151.5 million .

"We delivered record revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue in the third quarter," continued Ms. Hess. "Some of the world's largest and most respected organizations trust Copperleaf to guide their investment decisions. We have built a strong global brand and we intend to continue making investments to support future growth. These investments continue to drive new client acquisition and existing client expansions, increasing our Annual Recurring Revenue, and demonstrate the power of our land and expand model."

Key Developments

On October 14, 2021 , Copperleaf completed its oversubscribed and upsized IPO and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

, Copperleaf completed its oversubscribed and upsized IPO and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Our Alliance Ecosystem continues to gain traction as partners build their Copperleaf practice areas, resulting in an increase in active partner pursuits during fiscal year 2021.

At the end of Q3 2021, the water and wastewater verticals officially became core sectors at Copperleaf alongside energy, with transportation starting to gain global traction in our emerging verticals.

Our environmental, social, and corporate governance ("ESG") enabled solutions empower our clients to move from aspirational goals to operational plans. Market traction for ESG and the energy transition continues to build. It has influenced half of our new 2021 deals as of the end of Q3 2021, and is leading to an expansion in our global pipeline.

The Copperleaf Community is engaged and growing, with one third of our clients participating in client-led innovation with Copperleaf Labs during Q3 2021.

During Q3 2021, we released version 21.3 of our product suite, which includes a new costing option to generate more accurate cost estimates using parameterized models, in addition to many other features. We believe better cost estimation results in better decisions.

Continuous improvement in product development for automated testing has reduced our test burden by 50% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 , resulting in faster time to market and lower costs.

1 Key Performance Indicators

The Company monitors a number of key performance indicators (KPIs) to evaluate performance. Some of the KPIs used by management are recognized under IFRS, whereas others are non-IFRS measures and are not recognized under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are included as additional information to complement the IFRS measures, providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. We believe that non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our performance; however, these measures should not be considered as a substitute for reported IFRS measures nor should they be considered in isolation. As these measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, see section "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Annual Recurring Revenue

We define Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as the annualized equivalent value of the subscription revenue of all existing contracts as at the date being measured, excluding non-recurring SaaS and hosting fees. Our clients generally enter into three-to-five-year contracts that are non-cancelable or cancelable with penalty. Our current gross client retention is 100%, and our calculation of ARR assumes clients will renew their contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe that this measure provides a fair real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment.

Net Revenue Retention Rate

We believe that our Net Revenue Retention Rate is a key measure to provide insight into the long-term value of our clients and our ability to retain and expand revenue from our client base over time. Our Net Revenue Retention Rate is calculated over a trailing twelve-month period by considering the group of clients on our platform as of the beginning of the period and dividing our ARR attributable to this same group of clients at the end of the period by the ARR at the beginning of the period. By implication, this ratio excludes any ARR from new clients acquired during the period but does include incremental sales added to the cohort base of clients during the period being measured. This measure provides insight into client expansions, downgrades, and churn, and illustrates the growth potential of our client base alone.

Revenue Backlog

Revenue Backlog represents the total revenue expected to be recognized in the future, related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied at period end. The recurring nature of our revenue provides high visibility into future performance, and upfront payments result in cash flow generation in advance of revenue recognition. Subscription contracts require annual upfront payments; however, some clients pay multiple years upfront. Typically, approximately 50% of our expected annual revenue is recognized from client contracts that are in place at the beginning of the year, and this continues to be our target model going forward. However, this also means that agreements with new clients or agreements with existing clients purchasing incremental products and services in a quarter may not contribute significantly to revenue in the current quarter. For example, for SaaS contracts and professional services, a new client who enters into an agreement late in a quarter will typically have limited contribution to revenue recognized in that quarter. Perpetual licenses, by contrast, are often recognized as revenue upon delivery of the software which typically occurs immediately upon contracting, and thus rarely enters Revenue Backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance and provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of operating performance and reflects our ability to generate cash-based earnings. It provides a more relevant picture of operating results by excluding the effects of financing and investing activities, which removes the effects of interest and other expenses such as non-cash items and other one-time or non-recurring expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business. Our management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate operating performance comparisons and decision making from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts. In addition, it is used to provide securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

2Non-IFRS Measures

As required by Canadian securities laws, we reconcile the non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures. For more information on non-IFRS measures and other measures, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, filed on SEDAR and available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.copperleaf.com/.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



For three months ended September 30

2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net income (loss) ($3,281,416) ($2,828,932) ($452,484) (16%) Depreciation and amortization $547,734 $535,493 $12,241 2% Share-based payments expense $426,768 $220,215 $206,553 94% Finance costs $186,874 $123,671 $63,203 51% Finance income ($738) ($5,215) $4,477 (86%) Foreign exchange loss (gain) ($349,639) ($61,874) ($287,765) (465%) Income taxes (recovery) ($92,762) $27,568 ($120,330) (436%) IPO transaction related costs $1,143,600 - $1,143,600 100% Adjusted EBITDA ($1,419,579) ($1,989,074) $569,495 29%





For nine months ended September 30,











2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net income (loss) ($6,674,784) ($11,250,852) $4,576,068 41% Depreciation and amortization $1,685,183 $1,642,466 $42,717 3% Share-based payments expense $1,431,997 $876,451 $555,546 63% Finance costs $600,042 $395,552 $204,490 52% Finance income ($8,748) ($80,300) $71,552 (89%) Gain on lease modification ($181,372) - ($181,372) 100% Foreign exchange loss (gain) $701,814 ($596,196) $1,298,010 218% Income taxes (recovery) $98,782 $216,286 ($117,504) (54%) IPO transaction related costs $2,092,582 - $2,092,582 100% Adjusted EBITDA ($254,504) ($8,796,593) $8,542,089 97%

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)



For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $ Revenue 16,802,972 10,827,117 47,485,285 28,086,716









Cost of revenue 3,934,755 3,100,818 9,861,210 9,115,359









Gross profit 12,868,217 7,726,299 37,624,075 18,971,357









Operating expenses







Sales and marketing 6,384,224 3,940,753 16,125,910 10,921,409 Research and development 5,268,994 3,936,882 14,534,271 11,851,854 General and administrative 4,752,680 2,593,446 12,428,160 7,513,604

16,405,898 10,471,081 43,088,341 30,286,867









Loss from operations (3,537,681) (2,744,782) (5,464,266) (11,315,510)









Other expenses (income)







Finance costs 186,874 123,671 600,042 395,552 Finance income (738) (5,215) (8,748) (80,300) Gain on lease modification - - (181,372) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) (349,639) (61,874) 701,814 (596,196)

(163,503) 56,582 1,111,736 (280,944)









Loss before income taxes (3,374,178) (2,801,364) (6,576,002) (11,034,566)









Income taxes (recovery)







Current income tax expense (recovery) (92,762) 27,568 98,782 216,286

(92,762) 27,568 98,782 216,286









Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (3,281,416) (2,828,932) (6,674,784) (11,250,852) Net loss per share







Basic (0.20) (0.19) (0.41) (0.75) Diluted (0.20) (0.19) (0.41) (0.75) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 16,781,900 15,224,756 16,428,684 15,027,915 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 16,781,900 15,224,756 16,428,684 15,027,915











Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(unaudited)



September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

$ $ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 12,166,925 15,916,417 Prepaid expenses 1,716,294 1,326,691 Contract costs 668,004 601,283 Accounts receivable 12,471,327 26,169,662 Investment tax credits receivable 2,916,282 1,586,673 Contract assets 3,815,426 594,310

33,754,258 46,195,036 Non-current assets



Deposit 80,629 81,513 Contract costs 1,194,179 1,216,571 Deferred share issuance costs 639,948 - Right-of-use assets 1,402,422 2,421,832 Intangible assets 1,160,537 1,333,890 Property and equipment 1,949,468 2,389,296

6,427,183 7,443,102





Total assets 40,181,441 53,638,138





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,787,760 11,276,887 Lease liabilities 913,080 1,049,762 Contract liabilities 12,713,704 18,198,658

25,414,544 30,525,307 Non-current liabilities



Lease liabilities 1,426,756 2,694,460 Contract liabilities 10,162,615 12,906,512

11,589,371 15,600,972





Total liabilities 37,003,915 46,126,279





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 30,447,072 29,069,354 Share-based payments reserve 4,055,004 3,092,271 Deficit (31,324,550) (24,649,766) Total shareholders' equity 3,177,526 7,511,859 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 40,181,441 53,638,138











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(unaudited)



For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $ Cash provided by (used in)







Operating activities







Net loss (3,281,416) (2,828,932) (6,674,784) (11,250,852) Items not involving cash







Depreciation of property and equipment 262,895 211,335 766,808 708,867 Amortization of intangible assets 93,941 115,293 304,383 312,928 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 190,898 208,865 613,992 620,671 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (349,639) (61,874) 701,814 (596,196) Gain on lease modification - - (181,372) - Income tax expense (recovery) (92,762) 27,568 98,782 216,286 Finance income (738) (5,215) (8,748) (80,300) Finance costs 186,874 123,671 600,042 395,552 Share-based payments 426,768 220,215 1,431,997 876,451 Changes in non-cash working capital items 1,209,295 5,131,463 382,183 10,124,654 Interest paid (23,824) (46,687) (87,382) (148,151) Interest received 738 5,215 8,748 80,300 Income taxes paid (124,656) - (627,642) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,501,626) 3,100,917 (2,671,179) 1,260,210









Financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of stock options 498,655 11,414 908,454 203,725 Deferred share issuance costs (270,668) - (270,668) - Payment of principal on lease liabilities (237,890) (266,890) (816,454) (784,940) Net cash used in financing activities (9,903) (255,476) (178,668) (581,215)









Investing activities







Additions to property and equipment (108,886) (14,853) (326,959) (222,697) Additions to intangible assets (48,142) (420,696) (135,827) (467,992) Net cash used in investing activities (157,028) (435,549) (462,786) (690,689)









Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 267,896 (76,151) (436,859) 338,033 Increase (decrease) in cash during the period (1,400,661) 2,333,741 (3,749,492) 326,339









Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 13,567,586 12,918,834 15,916,417 14,926,236 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 12,166,925 15,252,575 12,166,925 15,252,575























Disaggregation of revenue

Revenue For three months ended

September 30(1) For nine months ended

September 30(1)

2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscription $8,211,319 $5,419,774 $22,853,746 $13,980,994 Professional services and other $7,924,758 $3,991,666 $18,727,731 $11,283,892 Perpetual software licenses $666,895 $1,415,677 $5,903,808 $2,821,830

$16,802,972 $10,827,117 $47,485,285 $28,086,716

