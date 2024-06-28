Copperleaf Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced that it held its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2024 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the appointment of KPMG as the Company's auditors and renewal of the Company's omnibus equity plan.

A total of 48,531,985 shares, representing 65.36% of the total shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company is now comprised as follows:

Nominee % shares voted for % shares voted against % of shares withheld Amos Michelson 98.00 2.00 0.00 Michael Calyniuk 99.99 0.01 0.00 Rolf Dekleer 96.65 3.35 0.00 Judith M. Hess 99.27 0.73 0.00 Eric MacDonald 99.83 0.17 0.00 Paul Sakrzewski 99.84 0.16 0.00

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the meeting will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, 416-519-9442, [email protected]