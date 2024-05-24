Copperleaf Announces Resignation of Board Member effective 2024 AGM

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Manuel Alba-Marquez from the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company effective at the Company's 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting June 28, 2024. Mr. Alba-Marquez was appointed to the Board in June of 2010 and will step down as a member of the Board due to other professional obligations.

Amos Michelson, Chair of the Board, expressed gratitude for Mr. Alba-Marquez's contributions over the past 14 years. "I would like to thank Manuel for his service and his leadership. We have benefitted greatly from his wealth of knowledge and decades of experience. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and the Company's shareholders, I wish Manuel all the best in his future endeavours."

The Company is dedicated to executing its strategic plans to generate long-term value for its shareholders. In line with this commitment, Copperleaf is actively seeking qualified professionals to fill Mr. Alba-Marquez's position. To facilitate this process, the Company has enlisted the expertise of a leading global search firm to assist in identifying and appointing new members to its Board, focusing particularly on candidates who have extensive public company experience in the software industry and contribute to the achievement of the Board's stated objectives of improving diversity.

"On behalf of Copperleaf, I thank Manuel for his outstanding support and experienced guidance as a Director. His leadership will be greatly missed. Copperleaf remains committed to maintaining a diverse and highly qualified Board that reflects the Company's values and supports its strategic direction," added CEO and Director Paul Sakrzewski.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, plans or future opportunities and all statements expressed in the future tense. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable on the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in our 2024 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information if the Company's expectations regarding future events change, or actual results differ from the expectations expressed in this press release.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

