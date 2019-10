Copper Mountain Mining Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX:CMMC | ASX:C6C) ("Copper Mountain" or the "Company") will be releasing its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 before markets open on Monday, November 4. The Company will be hosting a conference call on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss the third quarter 2019 results.

Dial-in information:

Toronto and international: 1 (647) 427-7450

North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 231-8191

To participate in the webcast live via computer go to: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2107795/5E94E5CAA7BB5380363A6641AB67CA2A.

Replay Call Information

Toronto and international: 1 (416) 849-0833, Passcode: 8899813

North America (toll-free): 1 (855) 859-2056, Passcode: 8899813

The conference call replay will be available from 10:30 am (Pacific Time) on November 4, 2019 until 8:59 pm (Pacific Time) on November 11, 2019. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the company's website at http://www.cumtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent annually, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2020. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

For further information: Letitia Wong, Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations, 604-682-2992 Email: Letitia.Wong@CuMtn.com or Dan Gibbons, Investor Relations 604-682-2992 ext. 238 Email: Dan.Gibbons@CuMtn.com

Related Links

www.CuMtn.com