Copper Mountain Mining Publishes 2022 ESG Report

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report the ("2022 ESG Report"). The 2022 ESG Report highlights the achievements of Copper Mountain's sustainability program, demonstrating the Company's progress toward meeting its ESG targets and affirming its dedication to sustainable practices.

"Our 2022 ESG Report outlines the advances we have made in performing to best-in-class industry standards and pursuing innovative solutions to mitigate climate impact and create a lower-emissions future," stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "Our Company has grown on a strong foundation of ESG principles, and we have continuously worked to incorporate these principles into the safe and sustainable production of copper."

The 2022 ESG Report reflects the progress the Company has made since the issuance of its 2021 inaugural ESG report and provides an overview of its performance with respect to key ESG components, including energy and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, reclamation and biodiversity, tailings management, water stewardship, and community support.

Highlights:

Maintained the Company's commitment to reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions - on track to achieve its target of reducing its carbon intensity by 47% in 2025 compared to 2019 levels.

Sourced 63% of energy from low-carbon electricity and only 37% from fuel in 2022, a significant reduction from prior years.

Improved Lost Time Injury Frequency rate by 49% to 0.43, compared to 2021.

Achieved the Company's second-lowest Total Injury Frequency ("TIF") rate of 18.5 in 2022, following the achievement of a record low TIF rate of 17.0 in 2021.

Decreased freshwater use by 67% and decreased water discharged by 97% in 2022 compared to 2019 baseline levels.

Exceeded the Company's 2022 target of 25% of new hires identifying as female, achieving 26%, and increased the target for 2023 to 30%.

Surpassed the Company's commitment to have at least 30% female representation on its board by achieving 38% female board representation.

Met or exceeded all sustainability targets, which were to achieve a "Yes" or at least an "A" rating on each of the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining protocols.

The 2022 ESG Report and further information about Copper Mountain's ESG initiatives are available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain owns 75% of the Copper Mountain Mine, which is located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

