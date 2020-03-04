Copper Hires Cory Thomas as Vice President of Engineering To Lead Product Innovation and Global Expansion

Former InVision and Xello executive joins Copper to lead the company's expansion into Canada and enhance product offerings for small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Copper, the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today announced that Cory Thomas has joined the company as its Vice President of Engineering. In this role, he will lead the engineering team, implement and oversee product strategies and long-term operations, as well as grow Copper's team presence in Toronto and across Canada.

Thomas joins Copper after spending nearly nine years in executive engineering roles at InVision and Xello. During this time, he led the operations and scalability of the companies' core products, drove agile transformation, grew the engineering teams and helped expand their international footprints. Prior to these roles, Thomas also spent 14 years as a software developer and senior solutions architect, delivering technical solutions for companies such as Toyota, AOL and World Wildlife Fund.

"Building efficient engineering organizations that can not only adapt to change but also deliver predictable results is one of my main passions, so I jumped on the opportunity at Copper to help shape the culture of the engineering team," said Cory Thomas, Vice President of Engineering at Copper. "Copper seamlessly brings together customer success, productivity and collaboration, and I'm excited to lead the product development and support the ambitious growth plans of a world-class globally distributed engineering organization. Boosting our operations in Canada and San Francisco will drive accelerated product development and innovation, strengthening our position as the G Suite CRM."

Copper—the go-to CRM for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs)—is easy to onboard, has a simple and clean interface and reduces the need for dedicated administrative resources by enabling direct collaboration among teams of all sizes. The company announced the opening of its Toronto office in September, 2019, to tap into the area's diverse talent pool and better serve its growing East Coast and European customer base.

"Copper's expansion across Canada underscores our growth trajectory and focus on placing our customers first," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "We have an exciting opportunity to bring productivity and CRM together to form a more natural way of working for relationship-centric businesses. The way we build relationships and the way we work has changed, and it's time that we bring these together to create a superior employee and customer experience. Cory's track record of growing motivated teams, strategic decision-making and driving outstanding solutions will enable us to double down on product innovation and R&D to offer our SMB customers the most innovative technology available to support the growth of their businesses."

About Copper

As the recommended CRM for G Suite, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com .

