COPPER GIANT PROVIDES AN EXPLORATION UPDATE ON ITS 14,000-METRES DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE MOCOA PORPHYRY COPPER-MOLYBDENUM PROJECT, PUTUMAYO, COLOMBIA

MD-048 is the first drill hole designed to test the East Valley target, following a prominent molybdenum-in-soil and rock anomaly located east of the current drill area. This represents a step-out beyond the existing footprint of the deposit and aims to evaluate new mineralized potential 14,000 m campaign focused on significant resource expansion. Current drilling is guided by May-2025 exploration target (977–1, 247 Mt at 0.49–0.55 % CuEq) designed to convert conceptual tonnes (refer to news release dated May 20, 2025 ) into resources and build on the strong results to date.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce that drilling of holes MD-047 and MD-048 is currently underway as part of the Company's 14,000-metre resource expansion program at its flagship Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia. Following intense rainfall in the region and at the drill site, both drill rigs are now fully operational and actively advancing the program.

"We're back at full speed. With both rigs turning from new pads, the program is regaining momentum and delivering the data we need. MD-047 is nearing completion with critical insights into the high-grade geometry of Mocoa—but the real excitement is MD-048. It's our first step into new ground at East Valley. In copper, size, scale, and grade matter—and Mocoa is advancing at a time when the world is waking up to the shortage of quality deposits." — Ian Harris, President & CEO

Hole MD-047

Copper Giant continues to advance its 14,000-metre resource expansion drilling program at the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia. Hole MD-047 is a strategically positioned drill hole designed to test the geometry, orientation, and continuity of high-grade mineralized structures within the core of the system. Specifically, this hole aims to better constrain the orientation and plunge of the B and C-type veinlets host the bulk of the copper and molybdenum mineralization at Mocoa. The hole was designed with an azimuth of 70-degrees and a -68-degree dip (see Table 1 and Figure 1), oriented approximately perpendicular to the dominant structural tendency of the veining measured in hole MD-046. As of June 17, 2025, MD-047 has reached a depth of 800 metres, with a planned total depth of 900 metres. The first batch of core samples from MD-047 has already been dispatched to the laboratory for analysis, with full assay results expected in the coming days. These results will be key in refining the geological model, increasing confidence in the continuity of mineralization, and informing the placement of future step-out drilling.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Planned depth Azimuth Dip Zone MD-047 313634 137883 1834 900m 70 -68 Mocoa MD-048 314329 137929 1669 800m 45 -50 East Valley

Table 1. Collar and design information of drill hole MD-047 and MD-048 at Mocoa. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.

Detailed anaconda logging of drill hole MD-047 shows multiple stages of hydrothermal alteration as observed in recent holes MD-044 (refer to news release dated January 6, 2025), MD-045 (refer to news release dated February 26, 2025) and MD-046 (refer to news release dated May 6, 2025), providing insights into the complex hydrothermal and magmatic evolution of the deposit. The first 120m intersected a strongly argillized dacite porphyry with multiple generations of D-veinlets, locally altered to iron oxides (leach cap). Below this depth, the hole intercepted an Inter-mineral sericite-altered (overprinting locally K-feldspar) porphyry (I1), hosting well-developed A-type veinlets crossing early dark micaceous veinlets (EDM), multiple C-type (chalcopyrite-dominant) veinlets cross-cutting earlier B-type (molybdenite-dominant) veinlets. This is direct evidence of a complex and prolonged mineralization history in a long-lived porphyry system.

MD-048

As part of Copper Giant's strategy to expand the Mocoa porphyry system, hole MD-048 represents the first-ever drill hole targeting a new area well beyond the limits of the current drilled and resource-defined footprint. This hole is testing the East Valley target—a highly prospective zone delineated by a strong molybdenum in soil and rock anomaly located to the east of the Mocoa deposit (see Figure 2 and Table 2). Notably, the known Mocoa deposit itself sits on top of a significant molybdenum anomaly (see Figure 2), and the anomaly continues further to the east— "on top of the hill," suggesting the potential for additional porphyry centers yet to be discovered. This concept is further supported by observations from hole MD-046, which intersected (at the end of the hole) a potassic altered (secondary biotite) micro-diorite porphyry (E0) (refer to news release dated May 6, 2025), possibly linked to a distinct magmatic pulse and suggesting a new mineralizing source to the east.

MD-048 is a significant step-out hole designed to evaluate the copper and molybdenum potential in this untested area and to assess the possibility of discovering additional porphyry centers outside the known deposit. Its outcome will be critical in determining whether mineralization extends into this new zone, potentially opening up an entirely new target corridor. Drilling of MD-048 began on June 16, 2025, and the hole is oriented with an azimuth of 45 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees (see Table 1 and Figure 3).

Sample Id Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Easting Northing Elevation R00189+ 205.85 18.92 6.0 2.8 314085 138007 1664 R00511+ 132.54 65.12 3.52 3.92 314102 137957 1622 124116 425.5 28.8 2.6 6.0 314161 137989 1632 124118 617.7 36.0 4.1 9.0 314178 138027 1654 124122 376.4 19.8 3.2 10.0 314240 138056 1678 124120 72.8 29.0 0.7 9.0 314159 138122 1738 R00207+ 361.23 33.7 8.94 11.16 314298 138217 1839 R00524 53.44 16.57 3.06 53.92 314555 138199 1890 R00564+ 619.8 28.02 7.47 12.35 314703 138476 1898 R00563 61.42 16.5 23.56 21.32 314797 138479 1849

Table 2. Assay results for selected rock samples on the East Valley target. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.





* Rock sample results are inherently selective in nature. As such, these results may not be representative of the underlying geological values or the overall mineralization within the sampled area.

+

Previously reported on January 27, 2025.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Exploration Manager of Copper Giant is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20.00/lb. Metal recoveries utilized for the resource model are 90% for Cu and 75% for Mo.

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper and molybdenum by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also include the ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 790 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericitic halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the drilling results of MD-047 and MD-048, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

