Copper Giant Extends the Recently Discovered Third High-Grade Zone at Mocoa by 250-metres along strike with MD-052 intercepting 208-metres grading 0.68% CuEq* (0.47% Cu and 0.04% Mo), starting at 768-metres.

"MD-052 builds directly on the success of MD-047 and MD-050, extending the recently discovered third high-grade zone and reinforcing the geometry of this emerging porphyry center. The zone remains open laterally and at depth, supporting continued improvements to the copper and molybdenum grade profile. These results demonstrate strong continuity of mineralization and meaningful potential for future resource growth within this multi-phase system. Notably, the high-grade trend also projects southward toward the La Estrella target, indicating potential extension of this zone into a shallower area and opening an important new front for expansion" - Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Hole MD-052 shares the same strategic objectives of previous hole MD-050:

to connect East Valley geology with the Mocoa porphyry system,



to extend at depth the high-grade Cu-Mo mineralization seen at the end hole MD-047 (refer to news release dated July 30, 2025) and



to connect the high-grade copper-moly mineralization observed in hole MD-046 (refer to news release dated May 6, 2025) to the recently discovered high grade mineralization of the East Zone and strengthening the model that the high-grade corridor may continue south and connect with the Estrella zone (Figure 1 and 2).

These results build directly on the Company's recent 2025 Mocoa Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE)1 update of Inferred Mineral Resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.6 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within a total of 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

Drilling continues with two rigs as the Company advances the 2025/2026 drilling plan, which will focus on expanding this high-grade zone through targeted step-outs and directional drilling. This approach is designed to enhance efficiency and cost effectiveness while enabling Copper Giant to test highly prospective areas outside the current MRE footprint, further unlocking the full potential of Mocoa.

Hole MD-052

MD-052 was collared east of the previously drilled area at Mocoa, using the same permitted pad as holes MD-048 and MD-050 in the East Valley zone. The upper 400-metres of the hole intersected a strong chlorite altered late-stage and low-grade porphyry intrusion with (Figure 3A) cutting a low-grade volcanic sequence of the Saldaña Formation, consistent with the transitional units observed elsewhere on the eastern flank of the system. Below this depth, the hole entered the characteristic Mocoa pyrite- to phyllic-halo alteration, with sericite-altered inter-mineral porphyry hosting multiple generations of D-type veinlets overprinting predominantly early B-type veinlets (Figure 3B).

At 859-metres downhole, MD-052 intercepted a strongly potassic-altered (secondary biotite) early microdiorite porphyry (Figure 3C), with dense stockwork-style A- and B-type veinlets marking the core of the mineralized system. Due to drill-rig capacity, the hole was terminated in a brecciated porphyry exhibiting intense chlorite–sericite alteration overprinted early potassic (K-feldspar) alteration. The breccia contains fragments completely obliterated due the intensity of the hydrothermal alteration, with molybdenite and minor chalcopyrite occurring as matrix and veinlet in-fill (Figure 3D).

Integrated with results from MD-046 (refer to news release dated May 6, 2025), MD-047 (refer to news release dated July 30, 2025), and MD-050 (refer to news release dated October 7, 2025), MD-052 extends the recently discovered high-grade porphyry-related zone by approximately 200-metres at depth (Figure 4) and 250-metres southward close to past hole M20 (Figure 2), which was a short hole that did not reach this target zone. This southward and downward expansion suggests the system is more extensive than earlier drilling indicated, with mineralization remaining open in multiple directions.

Most importantly, the orientation and consistency of the high-grade trend now clearly project toward the La Estrella area, significantly reinforcing the geological interpretation that a second porphyry center may be present south of the existing Mocoa resource footprint. This emerging vector not only highlights a previously untested target corridor but also underscores the potential multi-centered porphyry nature of the Mocoa system, significantly expanding the exploration potential southward into an area where the system is expected to occur at shallower depths.

MD-052 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) CuEq*

(%)

0 1,035 1,035 0.17 0.01 0.23 Including 692 1,035 343 0.36 0.03 0.53 and including 768 975 208 0.47 0.04 0.68 and including 810 932 122 0.55 0.044 0.78 and including 850 914 64 0.66 0.034 0.84

Table 1 – Assay results for drill hole MD-052. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

1 Mineral Resource Estimate notes

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and a 45°slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*. A supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and will be available on the Company's website within 45 days from the date of MRE released on November 24, 2025. (For further details refer to news released dated November 24, 2025).

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate comprises inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt). Further details about the MRE of the project can be found on the company's website.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the drilling results of MD-052, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

