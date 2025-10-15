COPPER GIANT EXTENDS PORPHYRY-RELATED HIGH-GRADE CORE AT MOCOA, INTERCEPTING 666-METRES OF 0.46% Cu AND 0.04% Mo, 294-METRES OF 0.54% Cu AND 0.03% Mo WITHIN 816-METRES OF 0.38% Cu AND 0.03% Mo FROM SURFACE

Hole MD-051 expands the porphyry-related high-grade core eastward and at depth, intercepting 666-metres grading 0.61% CuEq* (0.46% Cu and 0.04% Mo), including 294-metres of 0.66% CuEq* (0.54% Cu and 0.03% Mo) within a broader 816-metres interval of 816-metres grading 0.51% CuEq* (0.38% Cu and 0.03% Mo) from surface.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to report assay results from drill hole MD-051, successfully expanding the porphyry-related high-grade core eastward and at depth. This new intercept not only strengthens the geometry of the high-grade domain but also demonstrates that strong copper-molybdenum mineralization extends into areas previously considered lower grade. Two drill rigs continue operating as part of Copper Giant's 14,000-metre resource expansion program at the flagship Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia.

Figure 1. Plan view of MD-051 and previous holes mentioned in this release, with the interpreted breccia-related high-grade subzone and the porphyry-related high-grade cores at Mocoa. *For MD-051: azimuth of 90-degrees and dipping 70-degrees. Hole collar is 313634E, 137883N and 1834 m.a.s.l. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection. Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.) Figure 2. Mineralization and hydrothermal alteration observed in MD-051. A). Strong sericite-altered porphyry with chalcopyrite and chalcocite disseminated. B). Strong sericite-altered Intra-mineral porphyry with quartz-molybdenite (moly) veinlets. C). Strong sericite-altered Intra-mineral porphyry with quartz-chalcopyrite veinlets. D). Early-quartzdiorite porphyry with strong potassic alteration (K-spar) with quartz-molybdenite (moly) and chalcopyrite veinlets. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.) Figure 3. West to East cross-section with a section width of 200-metres and perspective view of an azimuth of 282-degrees, showing the new extension of the porphyry-related high-grade core. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.)

"Hole MD-051 confirmed strong copper-molybdenum grades in an area previously modeled as low-grade, particularly north of hole M23, effectively extending the porphyry-related high-grade core eastward and at depth. This hole reinforces the quality and continuity of Mocoa's mineralization and demonstrates that the system remains open, with strong potassic alteration at the end of the hole. As drilling advances, we see clear potential to continue expanding this high-value core and further unlock the scale of the Mocoa system." - Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Hole MD-051 was drilled as an in-fill between holes M17 and M23 to test the southern continuity of the porphyry-related high-grade core (see figure 1) intercepted in hole MD-047 (refer to new release dated July 30, 2025). While hole M17 returned strong copper and molybdenum grades, hole M23 to the south showed lower copper and molybdenum values at depth. Hole MD-051 improved copper and molybdenum grades south of holes MD-047 and M17, and connected the isolated high-grade intercept from hole M23 (see figure 3), extending the porphyry-related high-grade core to the east and at depth. The hole was stopped at drill capacity while in strong potassic-altered early-quartzdiorite porphyry with multiple quartz-molybdenite and chalcopyrite veinlets, suggesting that this high-grade core is still open at depth.

These results build on a series of key milestones that continue to strengthen Copper Giant's position at Mocoa, including exceptional copper and molybdenum recoveries (refer to news release dated October 2, 2025), the discovery of a new third high-grade porphyry core (refer to news release dated October 7, 2025), clear infrastructure advantages, and a strong foundation of local trust through the Condagua First Nation consultation agreement (refer to news release dated October 9, 2025) and the Montclar community cooperation agreement (refer to news release dated November 29, 2022). Together, these significant achievements are unlocking Mocoa's full potential.

Drilling continues with two rigs, while working on new permitted pads at lower elevations will allow more efficient step-outs of this high-grade core.

Hole MD-051

MD-051 was collared using the same permitted pad of hole MD-049. The hole intercepted continuous copper and molybdenum mineralization from surface to the end of the hole at 816-metres. The hole intercepted a succession of mineralized porphyries that record the full evolution of the Mocoa system: from the upper leach-cap environment to the deeper potassic core.

The first 90-metres of the hole intersected a strongly argillic-altered dacite porphyry, cut by multiple generations of D-type veinlets locally overprinted by iron oxides and containing minor disseminated chalcocite. These features are interpreted as part of a leach-cap environment developed near the top of the system (see Figure 2A). Below this depth, MD-051 intercepted a strong sericite-altered dacite intermineral porphyry hosting multiple generations of D-veinlets overprinting early banded quartz-molybdenite (BQM), quartz-molybdenite-chalcopyrite (B-type) and chalcopyrite veinlets (C-type) (see figure 2B and 2C). At 725-metres the hole intercepted a potassic-altered early quartz-diorite porphyry characterized by abundant quartz-molybdenite and chalcopyrite veinlets cutting early A-type and K-feldspar veinlets (see figure 2D). The hole was stopped at drill capacity while still within this early-porphyry intrusion with the last 33-metres grading 0.69% CuEq* (0.43% Cu and 0.06% Mo).

MD-051 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%)

0 816 816 0.38 0.03 0.51 Including 150 816 666 0.46 0.04 0.61 And including 198 492 294 0.54 0.03 0.66 And including 608 816 208 0.56 0.06 0.79

Table 1 – Assay results for drill hole MD-051 . *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 790 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericite halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the drilling results of MD-051, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

