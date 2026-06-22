Copper Giant Extends Mineralization Below the Conceptual Pit at Mocoa and Confirms a Third Mineralized Corridor

Highlights

MD-064 confirmed continuity across the deposit: 1,052 metres of continuous mineralization from 155 metres, including 486 metres of 0.57% CuEq* (0.41% Cu and 0.029% Mo), exceeding the current MRE 1 average of 0.51% CuEq*, with a higher-grade core of 115 metres of 0.65% CuEq* from 552 metres downhole (Table 1).

1,052 metres of continuous mineralization from 155 metres, including 486 metres of 0.57% CuEq* (0.41% Cu and 0.029% Mo), exceeding the current MRE average of 0.51% CuEq*, with a higher-grade core of 115 metres of 0.65% CuEq* from 552 metres downhole (Table 1). Third mineralized breccia corridor confirmed: 180 metres of 0.44% CuEq*(0.36% Cu and 0.015% Mo), including 72 metres of 0.55% CuEq* (0.51% Cu and 0.008% Mo) (Table 1). Mocoa now comprises three drill-tested mineralized breccia corridors, consistent with a multi-phase porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers.

180 metres of 0.44% CuEq*(0.36% Cu and 0.015% Mo), including 72 metres of 0.55% CuEq* (0.51% Cu and 0.008% Mo) (Table 1). Mocoa now comprises three drill-tested mineralized breccia corridors, consistent with a multi-phase porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers. MD-063 extended mineralization below the current conceptual pit through ground previously modelled as waste, returning 303 metres of 0.41% CuEq* (0.25% Cu and 0.031% Mo) within 808 metres of continuous mineralization (Table 1), confirming continuity at depth and to the south and pointing to potential resource growth and pit-design upside.

through ground previously modelled as waste, returning 303 metres of 0.41% CuEq* (0.25% Cu and 0.031% Mo) within 808 metres of continuous mineralization (Table 1), confirming continuity at depth and to the south and pointing to potential resource growth and pit-design upside. The corridor toward La Estrella is being closed from both ends: MD-063 extends mineralization south and at depth, while the Company's third rig conducts maiden drilling at La Estrella from the other end. Results pending.

MD-063 extends mineralization south and at depth, while the Company's third rig conducts maiden drilling at La Estrella from the other end. Results pending. Multiple catalysts ahead: an updated MRE, second stage of metallurgical test, the planned upcoming PEA, and assay results from La Estrella provide a strong pipeline of near-term catalysts.

"These two holes do something more valuable than chasing a high number. MD-064 confirms the continuity and grade of the deposit across more than a kilometre of core, which leads us to believe the resource model we will build the PEA on is sound. MD-063 shows the system continuing below the current pit, in ground we had modelled as waste, and the first modern confirmation of the western breccia tells us Mocoa is a larger, multi-center system than the current resource captures. We are increasing confidence in what we have and adding to what is still to come, exactly what we want heading into the PEA." – Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

MD-063

Copper Giant uses directional drilling to steer multiple daughter holes from a single drill pad, testing several targets without building new pads or roads in Mocoa's steep terrain. This delivers more geological information per metre at lower cost and with less surface disturbance, and it accelerates potential MRE conversion and expansion ahead of the PEA. Daughter holes are drilled to a planned length and are typically still in mineralization when completed by design. Hole MD-063 was drilled as a directional daughter hole from MD-056 to further evaluate the southern expansion potential of the Mocoa system below the current conceptual pit design. The hole forms part of a systematic follow-up to previously reported holes MD-054, MD-056, MD-058 and MD-061 (refer to news releases dated January 29, 2026, March 16, 2026, April 14, 2026 and May 20, 2026, respectively), which progressively identified stronger mineralization along the southern margin of the current MRE¹ footprint. Historically, this area was only sparsely tested by shallow and sub-vertical drilling, leaving the deeper extent and continuity of the system largely unconstrained.

Hole Hole

Type Kick-off

depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) CuEq*

(%) Release

date MD-056 Mother 0.0 0.0 693 693 0.14 0.02 0.26 March 16,

2026 Including



161 693 531 0.17 0.03 0.33 and including



459 693 234 0.24 0.04 0.43 and including



616 693 77 0.33 0.03 0.49 MD-063 Daughter 276 276 1,083 808 0.20 0.021 0.31 June 22,

2026 Including



485 1,083 598 0.22 0.023 0.34 and including



485 972 487 0.23 0.025 0.36 and including



541 844 303 0.25 0.031 0.41 and including



541 675 134 0.25 0.034 0.43 and including



1,062 1,083 21 0.31 0.007 0.34 MD-064



0.0 1,206 1,206 0.30 0.022 0.42 June 22,

2026 Including



155 1,206 1,052 0.34 0.024 0.46 and including



155 641 486 0.41 0.029 0.57 and including



552 668 115 0.34 0.058 0.65 and including



1,001 1,181 180 0.36 0.015 0.44 and including



1,001 1,074 72 0.51 0.008 0.55

Table 1 – Assay results for drill holes MD-063 and MD-064. Directional daughter hole MD-063 was drilled from mother hole MD-056.*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths. *Collar coordinates for MD-063 are 313689E, 136976N and 1,514 m.a.s.l., with an azimuth of 15° and dip of -63°. Collar coordinates for MD-064 are 314014E, 137979N and 1,720 m.a.s.l., with an azimuth of 248° and dip of -45°. Coordinates are in UTM Zone 18N, WGS84 datum.

MD-063 returned broad and continuous intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization below the current conceptual pit design, including 808 metres of 0.31% CuEq* (0.20% Cu and 0.021% Mo), from kick-off point, including 303-metres of 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu and 0.031% Mo) starting from 541m downhole (Figure 1). The results demonstrate the continuity of copper-molybdenum mineralization below the current conceptual pit and improve the Company's understanding of the deeper portions of the deposit. The intercepts suggest that areas previously constrained by sparse historical drilling may host significant mineralization, highlighting opportunities for future resource growth and optimization of the conceptual pit design. Mineralization remains open toward the La Estrella target area, where drilling is currently underway.

Hole MD-064

MD-064 was drilled to confirm the continuity and grade of the model across the deposit and to test the structural controls of the system, increasing the geological confidence that underpins the resource and the upcoming potential PEA. The hole intersected 1,052 metres grading 0.46% CuEq* (0.34% Cu and 0.024% Mo) from 155 metres, including 486 metres grading 0.57% CuEq* (0.41% Cu and 0.029% Mo). Higher-grade intervals include 115 metres grading 0.65% CuEq* (0.34% Cu and 0.058% Mo) from 552 metres. The final 180 metres of the hole correspond to the western breccia system and intersected 180 metres grading 0.44% CuEq* (0.36% Cu and 0.015% Mo) from 1,001 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 72 metres grading 0.55% CuEq* (0.51% Cu and 0.008% Mo). With the successful confirmation of the western breccia, the Mocoa system now comprises three drill-tested mineralized breccia corridors--western, central and eastern--further strengthening the interpretation of Mocoa as a large, multi-phase porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers.

The results also are consistent with, and locally exceed, grades predicted by the current MRE block model¹, further validating the Company's geological interpretation and the spatial predictability of higher-grade domains within the deposit. Importantly, these results continue to demonstrate that the current resource model is effectively predicting both grade distribution and mineralized continuity in areas of tighter drill spacing, supporting the ongoing advancement of Mocoa toward future engineering and potential PEA-level evaluation.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. For surface samples, 2.5kg of material is taken on each outcrop using chip or channel techniques. Samples are taken by well-trained field helpers supervised by the geologist of the company. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, and duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured category.

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo.

1 Notes on the MRE of the project

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 128,300 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,100 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open along several directions and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the assay results of drill holes MD-063 and MD-064; the interpretation of Mocoa as a large, multi-phase porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers; the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; the timing, completion and results of the planned updated mineral resource estimate, metallurgical studies and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA); the results of ongoing drilling at the La Estrella target; and other activities and achievements of the Company, including, but not limited to, the timing and success of the advancement of the Mocoa Project and the expansion of the Mocoa resource base, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944, Tetiana Konstantynivska; Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455