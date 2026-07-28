Copper Giant Intersects 584 Metres of 0.73% CuEq* (0.40% Cu and 0.062% Mo), Exceeding the Mocoa Resource Model Ahead of the Anticipated PEA

Highlights

MD-066 validates and locally exceeds the resource model: 584 metres of continuous mineralization grading 0.73% CuEq* (0.40% Cu and 0.062% Mo) from its kick-off point, including a higher-grade core of 183 metres of 0.94% CuEq* (0.54% Cu and 0.076% Mo) (Table 1), which is well above the current MRE¹ average of 0.51% CuEq* (0.31% Cu and 0.039% Mo), confirming the continuity and predictability of Cu-Mo grade domains within the resource model.

584 metres of continuous mineralization grading 0.73% CuEq* (0.40% Cu and 0.062% Mo) from its kick-off point, including a higher-grade core of 183 metres of 0.94% CuEq* (0.54% Cu and 0.076% Mo) (Table 1), which is well above the current MRE¹ average of 0.51% CuEq* (0.31% Cu and 0.039% Mo), confirming the continuity and predictability of Cu-Mo grade domains within the resource model. MD-065 extends the Mocoa system beyond the resource footprint: the first hole collared at the La Estrella target, and the first completed by the Company's third drill rig, reached the southeastern margin of the Mocoa system, returning a broad 176-metre intercept of 0.30% CuEq* (0.15% Cu and 0.027% Mo) above the 0.25% CuEq* resource cutoff and outside the current resource footprint (Table 1).

the first hole collared at the La Estrella target, and the first completed by the Company's third drill rig, reached the southeastern margin of the Mocoa system, returning a broad 176-metre intercept of 0.30% CuEq* (0.15% Cu and 0.027% Mo) above the 0.25% CuEq* resource cutoff and outside the current resource footprint (Table 1). MD-065 ended in the strongest mineralization it intersected: grade increases continuously with depth, with the final 49 metres averaging 0.34% CuEq* (0.10% Cu and 0.046% Mo), including 12 metres of 0.46% CuEq* (0.08% Cu and 0.071% Mo) from 757 metres, above the current MRE average molybdenum grade of 0.039% Mo. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open toward the higher-grade core to the northwest.

grade increases continuously with depth, with the final 49 metres averaging 0.34% CuEq* (0.10% Cu and 0.046% Mo), including 12 metres of 0.46% CuEq* (0.08% Cu and 0.071% Mo) from 757 metres, above the current MRE average molybdenum grade of 0.039% Mo. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open toward the higher-grade core to the northwest. Drilling continues at La Estrella: 1,500 metres completed to date; assays pending.

1,500 metres completed to date; assays pending. Near-term catalyst -- the Mocoa PEA: all workstreams are advancing on plan and the Company remains on track to deliver the PEA in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Mocoa keeps coming into focus hole by hole. MD-066 validates the heart of the deposit with long, continuous grade that meets and exceeds our resource model, while MD-065, the first hole from our third rig, reaches the system's southeastern edge from La Estrella and points the way down the corridor. With every PEA workstream on track, we are on course to deliver the PEA in the fourth quarter." – Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Hole MD-066

Copper Giant uses directional drilling to steer multiple daughter holes from a single drill pad, testing several targets without building new pads or roads in Mocoa's steep terrain. This delivers more geological information per metre at lower cost and with less surface disturbance and accelerates the conversion of resources from Inferred to Indicated ahead of the PEA. Daughter holes are drilled to a planned length and are typically still in mineralization when completed, by design.

Hole MD-066 was completed as a directional daughter hole from mother hole MD-064 (refer to news release dated June 22, 2026), part of the Company's infill drilling and resource-conversion strategy within the current MRE¹ footprint. The hole was designed to test the grade and continuity of the resource model at tighter drill spacing, the same model that will underpin the upcoming PEA. MD-066 targeted an area of wider historical drill spacing with the objective of increasing geological confidence in the higher-grade domains of the deposit. Hole MD-066 returned broad, continuous and high-grade copper-molybdenum mineralization over essentially its entire length. The hole intersected 584 metres of 0.73% CuEq* (0.40% Cu and 0.062% Mo) from its kick-off at 169 metres, including 230 metres of 0.89% CuEq* (0.54% Cu and 0.065% Mo) from 312 metres and a higher-grade core of 183 metres of 0.94% CuEq* (0.54% Cu and 0.076% Mo) from 362 metres (Table 1, Figure 1). These grades are consistent with, and locally exceed, the values modelled by the current MRE block model¹, indicating that the resource model is effectively predicting both grade distribution and mineralized continuity in Mocoa.

Hole Hole Type Kick-off

depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%) Release date MD-064 Mother

0.0 1,206 1,206 0.30 0.022 0.42 June 22,

2026 Including



155 1,206 1,052 0.34 0.024 0.46 and including



155 641 486 0.41 0.029 0.57 and including



552 668 115 0.34 0.058 0.65 and including



1,001 1,181 180 0.36 0.015 0.44 and including



1,001 1,074 72 0.51 0.008 0.55 MD-066 Daughter 169 169 753 584 0.40 0.062 0.73 July 28,

2026 Including



312 544 230 0.54 0.065 0.89 and including



362 545 183 0.54 0.076 0.94 MD-065 Mother 0.0 610 786 176 0.15 0.027 0.30 Including



737 786 49 0.10 0.046 0.34

and including



757 769 12 0.08 0.071 0.46



Table 1 – Assay results for drill holes MD-065 and MD-066. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths. Copper equivalent (CuEq*) values were calculated from unrounded assay values; therefore, reported totals may not reconcile exactly due to rounding. Collar coordinates for MD-065 are 314152E, 137142N and 1,344 m.a.s.l., with an azimuth of 315° and dip of -50°. Directional daughter hole MD-066 was drilled from mother hole MD-064. Collar coordinates for MD-066 are 314014E, 137979N and 1,720 m.a.s.l., with an azimuth of 248° and dip of -68°. Coordinates are in UTM Zone 18N, WGS84 datum.



Hole MD-065

MD-065 is the first hole completed by the Company's third drill rig, was collared at the La Estrella target, outside the MRE footprint and drilled northwest toward the Mocoa deposit. The hole intercepted a thick sequence of weakly mineralized volcanic rocks, with copper values locally exceeding 0.1%, before entering the Mocoa porphyry system at depth. Copper grades increase downhole to a maximum of 0.19% Cu between 650 and 700 metres downhole and then decline, while molybdenum grades increase continuously to the end of the hole, validating the geological, geochemical and geophysical targeting that guided the third rig to this area.

The hole returned 176 metres of 0.30% CuEq* (0.15% Cu and 0.027% Mo) from 610 metres, above the 0.25% CuEq* pit-constrained cutoff used in the current MRE¹ and outside the existing resource footprint (Table 1). The final 49 metres of the hole average 0.34% CuEq* (0.10% Cu and 0.046% Mo) and include 12 metres of 0.46% CuEq* (0.08% Cu and 0.071% Mo) from 757 metres, the highest-grade interval of comparable length in the hole. The intercept lies approximately 150 metres outside the nearest pit-constrained resource, leaving that untested ground between MD-065 and the resource edge in the Mocoa–La Estrella corridor.

Along the hole, measured copper-to-molybdenum ratio decreases from approximately 22:1 across the first 610 metres to approximately 11:1 between 600 and 700 metres and approximately 2:1 over the final 50 metres, against approximately 8:1 for the current MRE¹ as a whole. The lowermost 35 metres of the hole, from 751 metres downhole, is logged as quartz-diorite porphyry and averages 0.077% Cu and 0.046% Mo; the same lithology logged in MD-066, over 11 metres from 362 metres downhole, averages 0.560% Cu and 0.030% Mo, a ratio of approximately 19:1. Quartz-molybdenite veins are first logged at 612 metres and increase in density to the end of the hole. As expected for a hole drilled from outside the deposit inward, MD-065 encountered the mineralized margin first, with grade increasing as it approached the porphyry core. MD-065 was completed to its planned depth of 786 metres, ended in mineralization, and remains open toward the higher-grade core to the northwest. Together with MD-061 and MD-063, reported on May 20, 2026 and June 22, 2026 respectively, MD-065 delivers the maiden drilling at La Estrella as announced in June 22, 2026, and completes the first drill test of the Mocoa–La Estrella corridor from the La Estrella end.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. For surface samples, 2.5kg of material is taken on each outcrop using chip or channel techniques. Samples are taken by well-trained field helpers supervised by the geologist of the company. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, and duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured category.

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo.

1 Notes on the MRE of the project

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 128,300 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,100 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open along several directions and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025. The Mineral Resource Estimate contained in that report has an effective date of November 18, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the assay results of drill holes MD-065 and MD-066; the interpretation of Mocoa as a large, multi-phase porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers; the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; the timing, completion and results of the planned updated mineral resource estimate, metallurgical studies and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA); the results of ongoing drilling at the La Estrella target; and other activities and achievements of the Company, including, but not limited to, the timing and success of the advancement of the Mocoa Project and the expansion of the Mocoa resource base, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455