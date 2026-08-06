COPPER GIANT ANNOUNCES C$31 MILLION STRATEGIC FINANCING LED BY DENARIUS METALS AND LONG-TERM OFFTAKE AGREEMENT WITH TRAFIGURA

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION THROUGH UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Denarius investment and Trafigura offtake add strategic capital, Colombian experience and global market access to Mocoa's next phase

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius") under which Denarius will make a strategic equity investment in Copper Giant by non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"), and a separate definitive agreement dated August 5, 2026 with Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura") under which Copper Giant will grant Trafigura long-term offtake rights over a portion of the future copper and molybdenum concentrate production from its Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia (the "Mocoa Project"). The Financing is for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,999,996, with a lead order from Denarius of C$28,800,000. Frank Giustra and Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, are also participating in the Financing. Together, the Financing and the offtake bring a cornerstone shareholder, strategic capital from investors committed for the long term, a committed route to market for future concentrate, and the capital to fund and accelerate the next phase of work at Mocoa, beyond the Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway and toward a construction decision. The offtake is conditional on completion of the Financing.

Highlights

Strategic financing led by Denarius. Copper Giant will issue 43,055,550 common shares at C$0.72 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,999,996. Denarius will subscribe for 40,000,000 common shares for C$28,800,000, representing 15.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on closing. Frank Giustra and Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, are also participating in the Financing.







Copper Giant will issue 43,055,550 common shares at C$0.72 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,999,996. Denarius will subscribe for 40,000,000 common shares for C$28,800,000, representing 15.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on closing. Frank Giustra and Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, are also participating in the Financing. Shareholder alignment. Denarius, Frank Giustra and Ian Harris have each agreed to enter into two-year lock-up arrangements in connection with the Financing.







Denarius, Frank Giustra and Ian Harris have each agreed to enter into two-year lock-up arrangements in connection with the Financing. Long-term offtake to Trafigura. Copper Giant will grant Trafigura the right and obligation to purchase 20% of the copper concentrate and 20% of the molybdenum concentrate produced from the Mocoa Project. The offtake agreement is for ten years from the commencement of commercial production, and was entered into on arm's-length market terms, subject to minimum delivered volumes over the period, failing which Trafigura may elect to extend the term.







Copper Giant will grant Trafigura the right and obligation to purchase 20% of the copper concentrate and 20% of the molybdenum concentrate produced from the Mocoa Project. The offtake agreement is for ten years from the commencement of commercial production, and was entered into on arm's-length market terms, subject to minimum delivered volumes over the period, failing which Trafigura may elect to extend the term. Appointments. Copper Giant will appoint Carlos Augusto Suárez Rojas to its board of directors and Federico Restrepo-Solano, Chief Executive Officer of Denarius, to its advisory board.

"This transaction changes the trajectory of Mocoa. Denarius's investment gives us the capital to move through the PEA and accelerate the next phase toward a construction decision, while Trafigura provides a long-term route to global markets. Together, these partners bring Colombian operating experience, market reach and long-term alignment at a pivotal moment for copper and for Colombia." Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer, Copper Giant.

"We know Colombia and we know what it takes to move a project from resource to operation. Mocoa stands out for its scale, its copper-molybdenum endowment and its potential importance to Colombia's mining future. We are investing as a long-term partner because we believe Copper Giant has the asset and the team to advance it responsibly." Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman, Denarius Metals.

"Colombia has the geological conditions and the opportunity to become an important copper producer. We are pleased to see projects like Mocoa develop, especially given the country's recognition of copper as a strategic mineral. Our long-term offtake at Mocoa reflects both our confidence in the project, and our strategy of working with producers to bring new supply to customers around the world." Edmundo Vidal, Director Latin America, Trafigura.

Transaction Details

The subscription price is C$0.72 per common share. All common shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period. On closing, Denarius will become a new insider of Copper Giant pursuant to Canadian securities laws and will be subject to all insider filings. No finder's fees will be payable in connection with the Financing.

The Financing comprises subscriptions by Denarius for 40,000,000 common shares, and by Frank Giustra for 2,777,775 common shares, resulting in Frank Giustra holding 15.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. In addition, Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will subscribe for 277,775 common shares. On closing, the Company will have 256,429,248 common shares issued and outstanding. Mr. Harris is an insider of the Company and Mr. Giustra is a significant shareholder; their participation in the Financing constitutes a "related-party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the common shares subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the common shares paid by such insiders, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Financing, each of Denarius, Frank Giustra and Ian Harris has agreed to enter into a two-year lock-up arrangement.

Proceeds of the Copper Giant financing will be used for the advancement and acceleration of exploration and project development at Copper Giant's Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in the Department of Putumayo, Colombia, including district-scale exploration, and general corporate purposes.

Copper Giant has separately agreed to a long-term offtake with Trafigura Pte Ltd covering 20% of the copper concentrate and 20% of the molybdenum concentrate produced from the Mocoa Project. The offtake is conditional on completion of the Financing.

Completion of the Financing is subject to the execution of definitive documentation, the respective internal and corporate approvals of each party, including any Board or shareholder approval, if required, and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Financing is expected to close on or about August 21, 2026. There can be no assurance that the Financing will be completed as proposed or at all.

Board and Advisory Appointments

Copper Giant also announces the appointment of Carlos Augusto Suárez Rojas to its board of directors, effective upon closing of the Financing.

Mr. Suárez is an award-winning Colombian attorney and political strategist and the founder and chief executive officer of Estrategia & Poder S.A.S., a Bogotá-based public affairs and strategic communications consultancy. The firm Estrategia y Poder, under the leadership of Mr. Suárez, designed and executed the strategy for the presidential campaign of the President of Colombia, Abelardo De La Espriella, and advises several state governments in Colombia. Mr. Suárez has more than a decade of experience advising political leaders, government institutions and private-sector organizations, and his work has received multiple Napolitan Victory Awards.

Copper Giant is also pleased to appoint Federico Restrepo-Solano, Chief Executive Officer of Denarius, to its advisory board. Mr. Restrepo-Solano has over 25 years of experience in the oil and mining sector and has extensive business experience throughout Latin America. Under his leadership, Denarius is producing gold and silver in the early-production phase at its Zancudo Project in the Cauca Belt of Colombia, while completing construction of a 1,000-tonnes-per-day processing plant, and is advancing its Aguablanca, Lomero and Toral projects in Spain.

The board appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition, responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction. Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity, and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior mining company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and ultimately operating precious-metals and polymetallic projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. The Company is listed on Cboe Canada under the symbol "DMET" and trades in the United States on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals is producing gold and silver in the early-production phase at its wholly owned Zancudo Project while completing construction of a 1,000-tonnes-per-day processing plant expected to produce high-grade gold-silver concentrates in the fourth quarter of 2026. Zancudo includes the historic Independencia mine and is located in the Cauca Belt, approximately 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals holds interests in three critical-minerals projects. The Company owns a 21.8% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and operates the Aguablanca Project, which has been recognized as a Strategic Project by the European Union. Aguablanca includes a 5,000-tonnes-per-day processing plant and the rights to the historic Aguablanca nickel-copper mine in Monesterio, Extremadura.

Denarius Metals also owns 100% of the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit in the Spanish portion of the Iberian Pyrite Belt, and 100% of the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit in northern Spain.

In early 2026, Denarius Metals entered into a strategic collaboration with ProGrowth Ltd., a Saudi-based diversified group, focused on processing, smelting and commercializing material from the Company's projects and identifying, acquiring, developing and operating gold and nickel concessions in Saudi Arabia.

About Trafigura

Trafigura provides critical resources to the world. Founded over 30 years ago and owned by its employees, the Group is at the heart of global supply, using its deep understanding of commodity markets to make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable.

Working across a global network, the Group deploys infrastructure, logistics, financing and market expertise to move energy and commodities from where they are produced to where they are needed. By connecting producers and consumers, we bring resilience and trust to complex supply chains.

The business supplies the energy and commodities the world needs today, including oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power, while investing in lower-carbon solutions for the future.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, fuel supplier and distributor Greenergy, and the Impala Terminals joint venture. The Group employs approximately 14,500 people, of which more than 1,400 are shareholders, and operates in over 150 countries.

Visit: www.trafigura.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to: the completion of the transaction and the timing of completion; the completion of the Financing, the aggregate gross proceeds, the total number of common shares to be issued, and the subscriptions of Denarius, Frank Giustra and Ian Harris; the resulting post-closing share capital and Denarius's post-closing ownership position; the entry into and the terms of the two-year lock-up arrangements; the related-party character of the participation of Mr. Harris and Mr. Giustra and any approval required in respect of it; the execution of definitive documentation; the receipt of required corporate approvals and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the offtake becoming effective; the future production of copper and molybdenum concentrate from the Mocoa Project and the commencement of commercial production; the use of proceeds; the timing, completion and outcomes of the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the advancement of the Mocoa Project toward a construction decision; the appointments of a director and an advisory board member; and the Company's broader exploration and development activities at the Mocoa Project, are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455