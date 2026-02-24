Copper Giant Engages Aziwell to Implement Directional Drilling at the Mocoa Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce the engagement of Aziwell Colombia SAS ("Aziwell"), a subsidiary of the Norwegian-based Aziwell Group, to support the implementation of directional drilling technology at its flagship Mocoa copper–molybdenum porphyry project in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa is a Jurassic age porphyry Cu-Mo deposit where drilling to date has delineated continuous copper and molybdenum mineralization from surface to depth exceeding 1,000 vertical metres. This marks the first time directional drilling technology will be deployed at the Mocoa project, representing an important technological milestone in the evolution of the Company's exploration strategy. This initiative forms part of the Company's 2026 exploration program, the largest drill campaign in the history of Mocoa, and is anticipated to play a central role in executing both resource expansion and resource conversion objectives.

"The implementation of directional drilling at Mocoa marks an important technical evolution for the project. As we move into the largest drill program in our history, our focus is not only on metres drilled, but on drilling smarter. Directional technology allows us to increase data density within the resource footprint and efficiently test expansion corridors, while reducing overall drilling metres, surface disturbance and associated cost This is a practical step forward in advancing Mocoa toward future technical studies, strengthening our geological model, and maintaining our commitment to responsible exploration." – Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

A New Chapter in Drilling at Mocoa

As Mocoa continues to advance, the scale and geometry of the porphyry system require smarter and more efficient drilling solutions. Directional drilling represents a natural evolution in the Company's approach, allowing multiple daughter holes to be drilled from a single mother hole and drill pad. By deviating the drill trajectory at depth, the Company can test multiple vectors of mineralization from the same surface location. This allows multiple deep targets to be evaluated from a single pilot hole, significantly reducing the need for separate full-length holes to achieve comparable drill density. This approach has several key advantages:

Operational efficiency: Increased number of drill holes from fewer pads. Cost effectiveness: Reduced pad construction, road development, mobilization, and overall drilling costs per metre. Accelerated timelines: Faster in-fill drilling to support resource conversion and upcoming technical studies. Lower environmental footprint: Reduced surface disturbance. Improved safety and logistics: Fewer active platforms and streamlined site coordination.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

About Aziwell AS

Aziwell is a Norwegian high-tech industrial company founded in 2014 with the mission of transforming diamond drilling through innovation, precision, and efficiency. By developing advanced directional drilling technology, the company enables its partners to understand the subsurface faster and with greater accuracy -- reducing risk, cost, and environmental impact.

Aziwell's proprietary AziDrill® directional core drilling system provides controlled downhole deviation and precise trajectory steering in mineral exploration programs worldwide. Through its directional drilling solutions, borehole surveying, and downhole trajectory management services, the company supports mining and infrastructure projects across a wide range of geological and operational environments.

With operations and technical support spanning Europe, Australia, North America, and South America, Aziwell is recognized as a trusted partner in complex drilling campaigns.

Through close collaboration with clients and drilling contractors, Aziwell combines real-time deviation control, borehole planning tools, and field engineering expertise to optimize drill performance, maximizing data quality while reducing costs, surface disturbance, and overall environmental footprint.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

