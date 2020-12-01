Copper Creek Homes Celebrates Their Latest Home Development

ABBOTFORD, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Copper Creek Homes, a specialist in the design and construction of visually stunning, functionally practical and structurally sound custom homes, is proud to announce the finish of its latest project - a five bedroom home in Mission, BC. A full gallery of the new home is available at https://coppercreekhomes.ca/copper-creek-homes/our-work/mission/.

Built from scratch, this modern contemporary home was developed over 2020, meeting its deadlines and exceeding client expectations with a modern design that is as beautiful as it is practical. "It's always exciting when we come to the finish line. We love working with our clients to make sure this is a home they will be proud of," said Marv Falk, owner of Copper Creek Homes.

Built from scratch, Copper Creek Homes designed and developed the house and also worked with the interior designer to ensure the finishing details added a luxurious sheen to the new structure. "Homes are unique since they're not only an investment, but a stage for experiencing life's precious and memorable moments. Our clients deserve the best and we make sure they get it," said Falk.

About Copper Creek Homes: Based in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Georgie Award winning Copper Creek Homes specializes in the design and construction of visually stunning, functionally practical and structurally sound custom homes for our clients. They offer the entire catalog of services necessary to take their client's vision for a home and carry it through into reality.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Marv Falk at Copper Creek Homes at +1 604-866-6615 or email [email protected]. You can visit our web site at https://coppercreekhomes.ca.

SOURCE Copper Creek Homes

For further information: Marv Falk, Copper Creek Homes, Phone: +1 604-866-6615, Email: [email protected]