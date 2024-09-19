Copibec launches its podcast series: Copyright Act: A Century of Stories

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Copibec celebrates the centenary of the Copyright Act with the launch of its podcast series Copyright Act: A Century of Stories, hosted by Farnell Morisset, which traces the evolution and impact of this legislation on artistic and cultural creation in Canada.

The series will be launched exclusively today as part of ALAI Canada's Centennial Symposium, to be held at the Theatre of the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau. This event brings together experts in the field of copyright to reflect on its evolution and future challenges.

Produced by Denis Martel, the Copyright Act: A Century of Stories plunges listeners into the heart of the most significant moments in the history of copyright through captivating interviews with creators, specialists and jurists. Interviews conducted in Paris and in various regions of Canada, including Cape Breton Island, Quebec City, Wendake, Montreal, Ottawa, Waycobah First Nation, Toronto and Victoria, offer a unique and inspiring panorama of this essential subject.

"Here's hoping the podcast series can do some useful work. I hope you enjoy listening, and don't forget to share your favorite episodes as well as your wishes for the 100th anniversary of the Copyright Act so that the federal government can finally make the long-awaited copyright reform announcement!" says Christian Laforce, Copibec's General Director.

The three episodes in French and English will be available to the general public from September 20 on the Copibec website and on most podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, as well as on the Savoir Média platform from September 23.

This podcast was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Government of Canada and the Caisse de la Culture Desjardins.

About Copibec

Copibec is Quebec's collective management society for reproduction rights, representing more than 30,000 authors and over 1,300 publishing houses. Founded in 1997, it facilitates legal access to a vast repertoire of works protected by the Copyright Act through a licensing service. Internationally, the collective has signed agreements with 33 foreign societies, enabling it to manage the rights of millions of foreign publications. Its members include UNEQ, ANEL, RAAV, AJIQ, FPQJ, SODEP, Quotidiens du Québec and Hebdos du Québec.

SOURCE Copibec

Catherine Mercier, Communications agent, [email protected], 514 288-1664