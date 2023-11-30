Copel Distribuição selects Copperleaf Portfolio for Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by the distribution subsidiary of Copel, one of the largest integrated energy groups in Brazil, responsible for supplying electricity to more than 5 million customers in the state of Paraná.

Copel has been investing heavily in a program to reinforce the State's electrical infrastructure and improve the reliability of its asset base. Medium and high-voltage substations and distribution lines are being built and expanded to improve the population's quality of life and offer customers a safe, high-performance network. Guided by its strategic pillar of discipline in capital allocation, Copel recognized the need for a transparent and objective, end-to-end investment planning process to create and compare investment scenarios, obtain relevant business insights about its portfolio, and justify plans to the board of directors.

Copel Distribuição has partnered with Copperleaf and Concert Technologies to help the company streamline investment planning and ensure portfolios are optimized to deliver maximum value to regulators, shareholders, and customers.

"We are committed to making Copel Distribuição an increasingly efficient company. Our expectation with this solution is to ensure that future investments and asset management bring even greater benefits," stated Maximiliano Orfali, CEO of Copel Distribuição. Since 2019, Copel's energy distribution subsidiary has invested R$6.7 billion (CAD $1.88 billion) in electrical infrastructure in Paraná.

"We are thankful to Copel for putting their trust in Copperleaf and proud to welcome them to our growing community. A pioneer in Latin America's energy sector, we look forward to working with a company that is dedicated to Brazil's sustainable energy future," said Paul Sakrzewski, Copperleaf CEO. "Copperleaf and Concert Technologies will enable Copel to clearly align their resource allocation decisions with their strategic goals, including financial, sustainability, and reliability targets."

"Copel's vision is to lead the electricity sector and, at the same time, promote sustainable development and generate sustainable value," said Karina Perez, Copperleaf Regional Sales Director in Latin America. "We are excited to support the company in achieving these goals through value-based decision making."

"This project demonstrates Concert's firm commitment to offering high-value-added solutions for the electricity sector, whether through internal developments or strategic partnerships with international leaders, such as Copperleaf. I am sure that we are contributing, once again, to the evolution of the sector towards an increasingly data-driven approach," said Felipe Sant'Anna, Innovation and New Business Manager at Concert Technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, plans or future opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable on the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements will be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in our 2023 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information if the Company's expectations regarding future events change , or actual results differ from the expectations expressed in this press release.

About Concert Technologies

Concert is a business group focused on Operation Technology (OT) solutions. With more than 40 years of experience in the area, Concert has become a reference in aerospace and energy projects in Brazil. Its purpose is to solve the biggest operational challenges faced by the utilities sector and other industries, through innovation and engineering resources, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other technologies. https://www.concert.com.br/

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides business decision analysis software solutions for companies managing critical infrastructures. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in defining and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Asset Management Institute and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional employees and partners around the world. Together, we are transforming the way the world sees value.

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc.

For further information: Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Office: +1.604.639.9700, Email: Media Relations