COPE Ontario: What's Disgusting? Union Busting!

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Iron Workers Local 721 is forcing our Members of COPE Local 343 to choose between taking massive concessions, or taking to the streets in the middle of a Global Pandemic!

The biggest concession on the table is a 90% reduction in sick leave. While the Labour movement is fighting for sick time for all workers, this so called trade union is shamefully stripping this group of female workers of 90% of their sick days.



While the "big boss" is granting himself massive wage increases, he is leaving this group of women workers with 0 % wage increases in 2020.

The Ironworkers Local 721 is not only interested in self serving antics, but are degrading the work of our Membership. They are not interested in settling on a fair contract, but rather are only interested in union busting, bullying, and intimidating COPE Local 343 Members.

We are demanding that the Business Manager, Fred MacPherson and the Iron Workers Local 721 get back to the table and negotiate a fair contract now!

SOURCE COPE Ontario

For further information: Rick Miller, [email protected]

