30 Nov, 2023, 14:09 ET
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Today, Catherine Stewart, Canada's Ambassador for Climate Change, joined the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the COP28 Presidency for a reception attended by His Majesty King Charles III and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, part of the high-level Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.
- As the new Chair of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites, the Canadian Space Agency stated its commitment, in front of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice, to prioritizing the vital role of satellite data in monitoring and safeguarding biodiversity.
|
Event:
|
Canada at COP28—Canada Pavilion Opening Ceremony
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
Canada Pavilion
|
Event:
|
Civil Society in Conversation with Minister Guilbeault
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
Canada Pavilion
|
Event:
|
World Climate Action Summit Opening Session
|
Time:
|
12:00 noon (GST)
|
Location:
|
Al Waha Theatre – B8
|
Event:
|
Minister Guilbeault to Hold a Media Availability to Canada's Progress on Emissions Reduction
|
Time:
|
7:00 p.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
Virtual via Zoom
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]
