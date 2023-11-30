COP28: Canada Daily Highlights - November 30, 2023 Français

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

30 Nov, 2023, 14:09 ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

Daily event and announcement summary 
  • Today, Catherine Stewart, Canada's Ambassador for Climate Change, joined the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the COP28 Presidency for a reception attended by His Majesty King Charles III and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, part of the high-level Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.
  • As the new Chair of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites, the Canadian Space Agency stated its commitment, in front of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice, to prioritizing the vital role of satellite data in monitoring and safeguarding biodiversity.
Preview of upcoming events: December 1, 2023 

Event:       

   Canada at COP28—Canada Pavilion Opening Ceremony

Time:         

   9:00 a.m. (GST)

Location:     

Canada Pavilion

Event:         

Civil Society in Conversation with Minister Guilbeault

Time:           

11:00 a.m. (GST)

Location:     

Canada Pavilion

Event:           

World Climate Action Summit Opening Session

Time:             

12:00 noon (GST)

Location:     

Al Waha Theatre – B8

Event:           

Minister Guilbeault to Hold a Media Availability to Canada's Progress on Emissions Reduction

Time:             

7:00 p.m. (GST)

Location:     

Virtual via Zoom

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Environment and Climate Change Canada