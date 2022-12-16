MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

Ministers and members of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"The entire world is watching, hoping we can land an ambitious global biodiversity framework at COP15. More and more countries are joining our call to unite around the goal of protecting 30 percent of the world's lands and waters by 2030. Halting and reversing biodiversity loss demands nothing less. 30 by 30 must be our 1.5 degrees. At the same time, ambitious countries need to back that up with the financial resources, and those countries who want the financial assistance need to commit to ambitious nature protection targets. Today, Canada stepped up with new support for developing countries, bringing our total to $1.5 billion. I am confident we will get there."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Right now, here in Montreal, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity. And a responsibility to agree to measures globally to put the world on a pathway to recovery this decade. To reconcile our lives, our economies, our businesses, our politics with the natural world on which we depend."

The Right Honourable, Lord Goldsmith, Minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment, United Kingdom

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr .

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 16, 2022

Today, Minister Guilbeault participated in the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People press conference. The HAC 30X30 press conference can be viewed here.

This afternoon Minister Guilbeault and Minister Joly made a joint Global Environment Facility funding announcement. Read the finance solutions for nature, climate and people news release and backgrounder here.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 17, 2022

Event: Announcement with the Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Room 220D (UN Press Conference Stage, Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Event: Funding announcement with Minister Murray to protect Canada's aquatic ecosystems

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Room 220D (UN Press Conference Stage, Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Event: High-Level Segment closing press conference

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Room 220D (UN Press Conference Stage, Palais des congrès de Montréal)

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) .

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]