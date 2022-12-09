MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

Nine-year-old climate activist, Robert, from Children’s Climate Championship, participating in a social media interview with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"The Indigenous Guardians program is one of those truly Canadian stories that can fly under the radar until an international spotlight reveals its unique success. By partnering to support First Nations, Inuit and Metis stewardship on the land, Canada is showing a new model for environmental protection and reconciliation. Today at COP15, I teamed up with Valérie Courtois to launch the First Nations National Guardians Network, which will connect 170 Guardians initiatives across Canada. It was a terrific way to close out Week 1 of COP15, where Indigenous conservation leadership was front and centre."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I would say to all of you out there, listen, and try to help the environment, and spread the word."

9-year-old climate activist, Robert, from Children's Climate Championship

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 9, 2022

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 10, 2022

Event: Announcement with the Communauté Métropolitaine de Montréal and mayor of Montréal

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location: Public Action Zone (Grand Quai du Port de Montréal – Le Pavillon, level 2, entrance door 17)

Event: Launch of Nature-Finance Alignment tool

Time: 13:45 p.m. to 14:30 p.m.

Location: Place Québec, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Engagement with Canadian Youth Delegation

Time: 15:30 p.m. to 16:30 p.m.

Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Canada Opening Reception

Time: 19:30 p.m. to 22:00 p.m.

Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1st floor

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) .

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]