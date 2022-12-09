Dec 09, 2022, 19:34 ET
MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY
"The Indigenous Guardians program is one of those truly Canadian stories that can fly under the radar until an international spotlight reveals its unique success. By partnering to support First Nations, Inuit and Metis stewardship on the land, Canada is showing a new model for environmental protection and reconciliation. Today at COP15, I teamed up with Valérie Courtois to launch the First Nations National Guardians Network, which will connect 170 Guardians initiatives across Canada. It was a terrific way to close out Week 1 of COP15, where Indigenous conservation leadership was front and centre."
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I would say to all of you out there, listen, and try to help the environment, and spread the word."
9-year-old climate activist, Robert, from Children's Climate Championship
PHOTO OF THE DAY
- Announcement related to federal leadership on other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs) in Canada.
- Read the news release here: Government of Canada recognizing federal land and water to contribute to 30 by 30 nature conservation goals – Canada.ca
- For more information: Federal Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures in Canada—for land – Canada.ca
- This morning, Minister Guilbeault held a media callback to discuss the first week of COP15.
- In the afternoon, Minister Guilbeault made Indigenous-led conservation announcements. The announcement was followed by a media scrum.
- First Nations Guardians Network – read the news release here: Introducing the New First Nations Guardians Network – Canada.ca
- Natural Climate Solutions Program – read the news release here: Government of Canada invests in Indigenous-led Natural Climate Solutions across the country – Canada.ca
- Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) and Indigenous leaders from across Canada hosted a reception. Minister Guilbeault was in attendance.
- Today was Protected Areas day at the Canada Pavilion, with events organized by ECCC, Indigenous Leadership Initiative, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS), Conseil des Innus de Pessamit, and the Office of the Ambassador for Climate Change for Canada. More info here: Canada Pavilion at COP15 – Events program - Canada.ca
Event: Announcement with the Communauté Métropolitaine de Montréal and mayor of Montréal
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: Public Action Zone (Grand Quai du Port de Montréal – Le Pavillon, level 2, entrance door 17)
Event: Launch of Nature-Finance Alignment tool
Time: 13:45 p.m. to 14:30 p.m.
Location: Place Québec, Palais des congrès de Montréal
Event: Engagement with Canadian Youth Delegation
Time: 15:30 p.m. to 16:30 p.m.
Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal
Event: Canada Opening Reception
Time: 19:30 p.m. to 22:00 p.m.
Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1st floor
For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int).
