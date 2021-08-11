COOPER PHARMA and OSI Sign Distribution Agreement to protect and prevent against respiratory viruses including the one that causes COVID-19

Flavobac™ Cold & Flu Guard™ will become an essential part of COOPER PHARMA's medical solutions, to protect children, parents, health care professionals and society against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. "COOPER PHARMA is committed to help reducing the impact of respiratory viral infection" said Ayman Cheikh-Lahlou, the CEO of COOPER PHARMA.

Christian Sauvageau, OSI's President, said: "We are immensely proud of this opportunity to be working with such a forward thinking company as COOPER PHARMA. We have seen the complete determination of COOPER PHARMA to commercialise innovative solutions and are so pleased to be working with them. We are also thankful to The Harel Group for identifying COOPER PHARMA as a strategic partner and for facilitating the full transaction process from introduction to the execution of the final agreements with COOPER PHARMA."



Flavobac™ Cold & Flu Guard™ is a formulation based on substance obtained from natural source. It combats viruses by interfering with their ability to adhere to the oral and nasal mucosa. Flavobac™ Cold & Flu Guard™ has been shown to kill "99.8% of the SARS-CoV-2 in 5 minutes as well as many other respiratory viruses such as human Coronavirus, Influenza virus, Rhinovirus, and RSV1. Flavobac™ Cold & Flu Guard™ is already registered in Europe, Canada and the USA. Efforts are underway to allow it to be used across the world. For more information consult www.coldandfluguard.com



"COOPER PHARMA is proud to receive distribution rights for Flavobac™ Cold & Flu Guard™ from our partner OSI so that we can help people and health care professionals to protect themselves against respiratory viral infection, while respecting of course and above all the health recommendations in terms of prevention and treatment against respiratory viruses and in particular SARS-CoV-2" said Ayman Cheikh-Lahlou, the CEO of COOPER PHARMA. "Innovative broad spectrum barrier to help reducing viral spread and viral loads is an important new option to protect against respiratory viruses. Flavobac™ Cold & Flu Guard™ can neutralize viruses that have entered the nose and mouth and act as "local sanitizers" to destroy viruses before they have the opportunity to cause an infection. As the leading pharmaceutical company in Morocco, COOPER PHARMA is glad to provide people with a new tool to safeguard themselves against respiratory viruses", said Ayman Cheikh-Lahlou.



About COOPER PHARMA

Since 1933, Cooper Pharma, a Moroccan pharmaceutical company, has been supporting health professionals in the service of a mission: to increase everyone's access to medicines. Cooper Pharma is today a leading laboratory in the national pharmaceutical industry, with its Cooper product line, covering over a hundred specialties and the major therapeutic areas. Alongside its own products, Cooper Pharma is the partner of about twenty multinationals for which it represents a hundred medicines, under license. Cooper Pharma is a producer, distributor and exporter of pharmaceutical specialties. Cooper Pharma is today a reference player in the Africa and Middle East region with commercial span in Europe. Cooper Pharma has nine pharmaceutical plants fully owned or in JV with local leaders over North Africa, West Africa, East Africa, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Europe. For more information, please visit: http://cooperpharma.ma/en/

About OSI

Oral Science International (OSI) is an innovation-driven company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative bio-technologies, providing solutions to oral/nasal infections and inflammation. Oral Science International has a strong and passionate leadership team committed to innovative oral care and infection control technologies that enhance quality of life for people of all ages. We are committed to customer-centered design and science-driven innovation. We focus our efforts on providing safe, valuable and easy-to-use products for the world market. Our commitment to innovation, partnership and excellence is built upon the foundation of a culture that greatly values collaboration. We are guided bycomprehensive research which we share through publications and presentations, and collaboration with all stakeholders. www.oralscience.com

About The Harel Group

The Harel Group is a business development advisory firm with in-depth industry knowledge and wide network of contacts in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics and medical devices industries. The Harel Group supports clients that are looking to expand their global commercial footprint by identifying strategic partners and facilitating licensing and distribution arrangements.For more information, please visit: https://www.theharelgroup.com/

For further information: OSI Contact: Christian Sauvageau, President, Email: [email protected]; COOPER PHARMA Contact: Amine Hajoui, Head of OTC Business Development, Email: [email protected]