What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Port of Argentia is proposing the Cooper Cove Marine Terminal Expansion Project, which would expand the existing Argentia Marine Terminal located in Placentia Bay on the southeast coast of the island of Newfoundland. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 86128). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on January 10, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Information Sessions

The Agency invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to participate in a virtual information session via Zoom or in-person information session to learn more about the project, the federal impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Virtual Sessions

December 14, 2023 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (NST)

December 18, 2023 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (NST)

English In-person Sessions

January 8, 2024 , Star of the Seal Hall at 14-22 Jubilee Rd, Placentia, NL A0B 2Y0, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (NST)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the information session section on the project homepage. A French Session is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Any future opportunities to participate will be announced in due course.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #PlacentiaBay

What is the proposed project?

The Port of Argentia is proposing to expand its existing Argentia Marine Terminal located in Placentia Bay, on the southeast coast of the island of Newfoundland. As proposed, the Cooper Cove Marine Terminal Expansion Project would include the extension of the existing dock and wharf, as well as construction of a ramp to facilitate the movement of containers and cargo. The expanded facility would support anticipated future increases in shipping demand at the Port, which is projected to double by 2052.

Additional Information

In October 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced the Government of Canada's guidance on the interim administration of the Impact Assessment Act (the IAA), following the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of the IAA. According to the interim measures, advancing projects through the impact assessment process is at the discretion of the proponent. The Agency remains committed to collaborating with proponents to advance the assessment of projects and discuss the information requirements.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.