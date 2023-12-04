COOPER CONSTRUCTION COMPLETES SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO'S LARGEST INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS PARK TO DATE IN GUELPH

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Cooper Construction, a leading Ontario real estate development firm, is pleased to announce the completion of construction, development and lease-up of Phase 2 of the Hanlon Creek Business Park (HCBP), transforming the industrial landscape in South Guelph.

Totaling 1.9 million square feet of Class A industrial and corporate office buildings on a 140 acre site adjacent to the Hanlon Expressway, this meticulously planned development features a range of industrial spaces, including: manufacturing facilities, warehousing, logistics, vertical farming and corporate offices all within a cohesive and environmentally conscious campus atmosphere featuring an environmental reserve in the heart of the business park.

HCBP Phase 2 offers excellent connectivity to major highways, public transit, and a robust labour market, facilitating seamless logistics and distribution operations for businesses.

In addition, HCBP Phase 2 features state of the art and environmentally sustainable facilities, green spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy initiatives, aquifer regeneration infrastructure, a large natural water feature and a recreational trail system all in support of achieving LEED, WELL, and Net Zero Carbon status. The park aligns with Cooper Construction's corporate commitment to sustainability with minimal environmental impact.

Cooper Construction is dedicated to being a positive force in the local community. HCBP Phase 2 initiatives to engage with the community include local job creation, business partnerships, and support for the growth of local business, enhancing the overall quality of life for all residents.

Cooper Construction extends sincere gratitude to its business partners: Montez Corporation, Dream/Summit Industrial REIT, The City of Guelph, CBRE Brokerage, Cooperators and numerous tenants whose support and collaboration have played a vital role in the success of HCBP Phase 2.

About Cooper Construction

Started in 1905, Cooper Construction services Southern Ontario in three primary sectors: design/build construction, construction management, and commercial and industrial real-estate development. As an industry pioneer in exploring and implementing innovative construction processes, we offer turn-key single-source solutions that create efficiencies and bottom-line savings.

