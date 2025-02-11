Cool Climate Club™ is leading retail into a new era of bold climate action

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Cool Climate Club™ announced its launch at the Toronto Stock Exchange today, beginning its mission to make climate action impactful, accessible and undeniably cool. Together with younger generations and forward-thinking retail brands, Cool Climate Club is transforming the status quo of climate action in retail.

The new brand offers turnkey tools that track the planting and preservation of trees while monitoring a forest's impact with a customized dashboard powered by Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFTC). Point of sale technology solutions are supported by innovative Cool Climate Club co-branding opportunities to amplify retailers' nature and sustainability efforts amongst younger generations, including Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and millennials. At a time when climate change is undeniable, nearly 75% of Gen Z's will support brands that take bold climate action and 78% of millennials expect retailers to become more sustainable (Deloitte Sustainability, 2024). As a result, brands are facing increasing pressure from consumers and employees to take climate action and Cool Climate Club provides a solution with measurable impact.

"Cool Climate Club offers a disruptive opportunity to retail brands with a dynamic way to reach younger customers while making a measurable difference on climate and nature. It's a win-win-win," said Lauren Adey, VP, Marketing and Retail, Cool Climate Club. "We're thrilled to announce this brand as part of our growth strategy at Canada's Forest Trust Corporation, building on our history of offering turnkey solutions to help our customers and partners reach their sustainability goals."

With this announcement, the Cool Climate Club is pleased to share its Advisory Board, bringing expertise in consumer goods, hospitality, real estate, retail, sustainability, finance and public policy.

Members of the Cool Climate Club Advisory Board include:

Veronica Bailey , Global Director, Partnerships, Fairmont; Formerly Nordstrom

, Global Director, Partnerships, Fairmont; Formerly Nordstrom Vanessa Bump , Former Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, Nordstrom; Formerly Adidas

Former Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, Nordstrom; Formerly Adidas Jaden Braves , CEO, Young Politicians of Canada

, CEO, of Rupert Cartwright , Growth Lead, Cobrand; Formerly Perpetua

Growth Lead, Cobrand; Formerly Perpetua Kevin Deagle , Strategic Climate Advisory; Formerly Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Industry, and Science

, Strategic Climate Advisory; Formerly Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Industry, and Science Hannah Graham , Director of Enterprise Sales, Dash Social

, Director of Enterprise Sales, Dash Social Leigh Harris , Lead Partner, Federal Government Management, KPMG Canada

, Lead Partner, Federal Government Management, KPMG Canada Stephanie Lipp , CEO & Co-founder, MycoFutures

, CEO & Co-founder, MycoFutures Liza Mrak , Co-Owner, Mark Motors Group

, Co-Owner, Mark Motors Group Emily Naddaf , Director, Strategy and Community Growth, Wealthsimple Foundation

, Director, Strategy and Community Growth, Wealthsimple Foundation Aishwarya Puttur , CBC Youth Columnist, climate justice activist; Former Junior Policy Advisor, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada

CBC Youth Columnist, climate justice activist; Former Junior Policy Advisor, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada Aliya Ramji , Partner, McCarthy Tétrault, Co-founder, MT Ventures

Partner, McCarthy Tétrault, Co-founder, MT Ventures Tim Sanderson , Former Executive Vice President, JLL, Co-founder of Northwest Atlantic

, Former Executive Vice President, JLL, Co-founder of Northwest Atlantic Gary Zed, Founder & CEO, Canada's Forest Trust Corporation; Former National Partner, EY and Deloitte, Tax Lawyer, Family Office Advisor

"The time is now to address the irreversible impacts of climate change. We need individuals, businesses and governments to come together to create a livable present and future. Collective action can mitigate the natural disasters we see on the news or experience every day. Here, every action matters. Every tree matters," said Aishwarya Puttur, Advisor, Cool Climate Club. "Youth have shown leadership in climate action, and businesses must also be at the forefront of this collective effort. The Cool Climate Club is accelerating retailers to invest in nature-based solutions and I'm honoured to be a part of this history."

Cool Climate Club is committed to making a positive impact in a challenging global environment. Like the youth it represents, this announcement shows a determined response and relentless action in the face of climate change.

About Cool Climate Club

The Cool Climate Club partners with forward-thinking retail brands to amplify their sustainability strategies and engage younger generations. Powered by Canada's Forest Trust Corporation, The Cool Climate Club grows Smart Forests™, provides a turnkey ESG platform to share impact, and offers innovative co-branding opportunities to showcase and amplify retailers' sustainability efforts.

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

Canada's Forest Trust Corporation is a leading nature-based solutions company committed to growing Smart Forests™ that sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, and protect ecosystems. CFTC partners with individuals, businesses, and governments to invest in the future of the planet through innovative, sustainable solutions.

