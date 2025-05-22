CookUnity Launches in Canada With Top Chefs To Redefine Meal Delivery

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - CookUnity announces today the Canadian launch of its 100% chef-led premium meal delivery. The first-of-its-kind service delivers restaurant-calibre meals by A-List chefs, including Toronto Chefs Patrick Kriss and Hemant Bhagwani, directly to Canadians' doorsteps.

Unlike other meal delivery platforms, CookUnity offers Canadians unparalleled access to an incredible roster of renowned and emerging Canadian and international chefs with over 100 menu items to nourish diverse palates. Customers can mix and match meals from different chefs, with fresh, never frozen, meals available across the chef-crafted menu each week to satisfy dietary goals and cravings with no preparation and at accessible price points.

CookUnity's launch menu will feature standout dishes from top-tier Canadian chefs including "Grilled Chicken & Pine Nut–Chili Salsa" created by Michelin-starred Chef Patrick Kriss of Alo Food Group, "Pad Ka Praow Beef with Thai Holy Basil" by Canadian Chef Sand Tsoi, a graduate from Cookin and one of the hand-picked chefs to launch Toronto's inaugural Smorgasburg market, "Jamaican Pepper Shrimp" by Chef Dadrian Coke, the chef de cuisine of Michelin-recommended Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen and "Mongolian Beef & Fried Egg Noodles" by award-winning Chef Trevor Lui of Highbell Hospitality Group. As well as dishes from prominent international chefs, including "Cod in Spicy Moroccan Tomato Sauce" by James Beard Award-semifinalist and Chopped winner Chef Einat Admony, and "Mission-Style Carnitas" by James Beard Award-winner Chef Jose Garces. Each chef brings their signature techniques and distinctive cultural influences to CookUnity's diverse and dynamic menu.

"CookUnity meals are freshly prepared, never frozen, and delivered within 24 hours to maintain the integrity of each chef's culinary vision," said Michael Baruch, co-head of CookUnity Canada. "Our approach gives chefs the freedom to concentrate on what they do best: creating flavour-forward meals, without having to worry about expenses like rent or the complexities of sourcing ingredients and managing logistics."

In line with its mission to redefine the future of food, CookUnity's production model is convenient and sustainable, too. Meals are delivered in recyclable cooler bags that are picked up with the next delivery. And, with its weekly subscription model, chefs only prepare what has already been sold in local kitchens using locally-sourced ingredients to stop food waste before it begins and to reduce their kitchen's overall carbon footprint.

"CookUnity's launch in Canada is just the beginning of a bold new chapter for our company and for food lovers across the country," said Morley Ivers, who is co-leading CookUnity's Canadian expansion. "For the first time, Canadians will have direct access to an ever-evolving menu of extraordinary meals crafted by top independent chefs, no restaurant reservation required. We're reimagining how people experience chef-made food at home, and we're just getting started. Ontario is step one, with investment plans to bring CookUnity to every major market across Canada by early 2026."

About CookUnity

CookUnity is the first chef-to-consumer meal marketplace, redefining how people experience food at home. Unlike traditional prepared meal delivery services, CookUnity connects top chefs with food lovers across Canada. Our award-winning chefs craft restaurant-quality meals in local kitchens and deliver them fresh at a price that makes premium dining more accessible. With a rotating menu of nearly 100 handcrafted dishes at launch, CookUnity offers an unparalleled variety of cuisines, flavours, and dietary options. Every meal is made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients at an exceptional value. By giving chefs a platform to share their culinary creativity, CookUnity brings the artistry of restaurant dining to an elevated at-home experience, making elevated meals more accessible, personal, and sustainable without the premium price tag. Following the acquisition of the Canadian platform Cookin in 2024, this launch represents CookUnity's first move into an international market, expanding its mission to empower culinary creators and redefine the future of food across the globe.

Available for interview:

Morley Ivers, Co-head of CookUnity Canada

Michael Baruch, Co-head of CookUnity Canada

Chef Patrick Kriss, Alo Food Group

Chef Dadrian Coke, Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

Chef Trevor Lui, Highbell Hospitality Group

Chef Sand Tsoi, Cookin Graduate, CookUnity chef

