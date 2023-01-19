A strategic transaction to consolidate the growth of both companies and set the tone for the future of the food industry

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cook it is proud to announce that it has acquired 70% of the shares of the gourmet ready-to-eat service Menu Extra . Cook it has led an important transformation in the food industry with its meal kit concept, just as Menu Extra has done for fine dining. With this new partnership, the company hopes to create a value-added ecosystem for the benefit of Cook it subscribers.

Menu Extra is led by renowned chefs Francis Blais and Camilo Lapointe-Nascimento, as well as Alexis Demers, sommelier and maître d'hôtel. The company offers complete gastronomic experiences with high-end ready-to-eat meals, wine, flowers and music suggestions, all delivered at home in the greater Montreal area.

This strategic alliance will allow Menu Extra to expand its production capacity and extend its area of activity in the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians and Quebec City, while benefiting from Cook it's suppliers and various business relationships. Its current customers can expect the same quality and DNA that have made the reputation of Menu Extra, since all three founders will remain at the heart of the project. For Cook it, this is an opportunity to diversify and solidify its place in the fine dining market, while expanding its offering.

"Our mission is to be the best way to eat on a daily basis; Menu Extra is there for life's big moments. This partnership allows us to be the best way to eat for all occasions and is another step towards the future of food," says Judith Fetzer, President and Co-Founder of Cook it. "Customers of both companies will benefit from this firsthand, and that's the most exciting part."

"I collaborated with Cook it through the Chef's Class project and met Judith through the Adopte Inc. mentoring program–and we hit it off instantly," says Francis Blais, Co-Founder of Menu Extra. "Young, ambitious and innovative, Cook it has always valued and promoted Quebec talent. Together, we have the power to reshape the culinary landscape."

A fourth acquisition for Cook it

Despite a turbulent year for many of the industry's big players, Cook it has managed to differentiate itself by adapting to changing consumer needs. Menu Extra is the fourth acquisition for the meal kit pioneer, which recently launched its own line of ready-to-eat meals and unveiled a new hybrid subscription model for its customers. The company continues to innovate with this strategic partnership made possible by a $10M investment from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ in the fall of 2021.

Menu Extra's Valentine's Day menu will be available as of January 26 at menuextra.ca.

About Cook it

A pioneer in the Canadian meal kit industry, Cook it is on a mission to be the best way to eat. Whether it's getting you back in the kitchen, reducing food waste or simply eliminating the mental burden of meal planning, Cook it offers you meals made with the best of what's on the market. Each week, the menu features more than 18 ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals and a variety of 100% local groceries in the Pantry. Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, each recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum flavour on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered free of charge to your home, eating a varied and balanced diet has never been easier! To learn more, visit chefcookit.com.

