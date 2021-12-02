With this acquisition, Cook continues to fulfill its mission to be the best way to eat, by adding simple, affordable and family-friendly meal solutions to its menu. Cook it is the first in its industry to offer both ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals within its subscription model.

"Innovation is in Cook it's nature, and this acquisition will allow us to offer our customers a new range of local, responsible and seasonal products. This third acquisition was made possible with a $10M investment from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ", adds Patrick Chamberland, co-founder, CFO and COO of Cook it. "The acquisition is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy and we are excited to expand our ready-to-eat offering, while preserving the Cook it seal of quality. The team at Locaal has built a great central kitchen and we look forward to adapting it to meet the needs of our growing customer base, who are always looking for new and better ways to eat." he concluded.

Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, is thrilled by this news: "When the local savings of more than 700,000 Quebecers helps visionary companies like Cook it innovate thanks to its new expertise, while encouraging local supply, this is the Fonds at its best. We congratulate Cook it for this first transaction following our investment. This acquisition will reinforce Québec's food supply network, while contributing to reduce food waste."

Cook it also recently welcomed Julie Assal and Martin Patenaude as Product Manager and Culinary Creative Manager. Their expertise will be a valuable asset to Cook it, as the company continues to perfect its recipes and launch new product lines.

About Cook it

As a pioneer of meal kits in Canada, Cook it's goal is to be the best way to eat. Whether that's by making you want to cook again, by reducing food waste or simply by taking away the mental load associated with meal planning, Cook it offers meals prepared with the best products on the market. Every week, the menu offers 15 new ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals to heat up in 2 minutes and all sorts of 100% local grocery items in the Pantry.

Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, every recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum freshness on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered to your home for free, having a diverse and balanced diet has never been so easy! For more information, visit chefcookit.com.

