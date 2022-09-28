Conversion Digital Announces Senior Appointments, Brand Refresh

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto-based CRM agency Conversion Digital is pleased to announce two senior appointments and a brand evolution. Conversion Digital specializes in creating personalized communications that generate lasting results and customer relationships. They work with some of Canada's top brands, including Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), LCBO, Pizza Pizza, Goodfood, SiriusXM and Cineplex.

Victoria Gray has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer, where she'll continue to spearhead new initiatives and guide Conversion Digital through this exciting, sustained period of growth. Since she joined in 2019 as Vice President, Marketing Operations, Victoria has had a dual focus on Operations and People. As the company has grown, she's brought operational efficiencies by streamlining agency workflows, developing processes, and implementing best-in-class software systems. Her steady hand in recruitment, team building, and skill development has helped foster a healthy and inclusive work culture at Conversion Digital.

Mark Delost, appointed Vice President, Client Services, has led and grown several of Conversion Digital's major accounts for over 10 years. Thanks to his extensive experience, steadfast dedication, and unparalleled knowledge of both the technical and creative aspects of email marketing, Mark consistently delivers exceptional work and results for his clients. Mark is a key contributor to Conversion Digital's growth trajectory and reputation for operational excellence and innovation in CRM.

These big moves coincide with a brand refresh that reflects the company's momentum and deepening service offering across the CRM pillars of strategy, technology, data, and creative content.

"It's an exciting time for Conversion Digital," says Jonathan Huth, CEO. "Over the past year we welcomed several new clients, expanded relationships with our long-standing accounts, and grew our team by 83%. Victoria and Mark were instrumental to these achievements, but they would be the first to say that it's our tight-knit, talented, hardworking team that makes our client relationships so successful. Our new logo, with its vibrant colours, interlocking shapes, and versatility perfectly captures the spirit that we all feel when we sit down to collaborate each and every day."

